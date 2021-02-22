TRAVERSE CITY — A judge approved the settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and a former staff psychologist, brought by the mother of a man who died by suicide inside Grand Traverse County’s jail.
13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas G. Power approved a $135,000 settlement to Teresa Halloway, whose son, Alan Halloway, died by suicide inside the jail in 2017.
The civil suit accused psychologist Joseph Barkman, then an employee of NLCMH, of negligence after Barkman canceled a suicide watch for Halloway who then hung himself with jail-issued socks two days later.
Attorneys had previously requested the settlement remain confidential — news coverage of which Judge Power addressed, pointing out that NLCMH is a public organization.
“We are waiving all confidentiality,” said Louis Corey, who represents Teresa Holloway. “This is a matter of public record, you’re absolutely correct. It should be a matter of public record. There will be no confidentiality for this settlement.”
Thomas R. Shimmel, a Detroit attorney representing NLCMH and Barkman, agreed.
NLCMH will pay Halloway’s mother, Teresa Halloway, $80,550; Corey will receive just over $40,000 in attorney fees and the suit incurred about $14,000 in expenses, court records show.
Halloway, 41, was arrested July 18, 2017, following a shooting at Bay Hill Apartments where one man was wounded. There was a subsequent car chase and a brief standoff at Halloway’s home in Grawn, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
After negotiators convinced Halloway to surrender, he said he’d taken 20 Valium pills and “made statements during arrest about harming himself,” according to court documents. He was examined at Munson Medical Center before being lodged at the jail on a $1 million bond.
Unnamed jail staff placed Halloway on suicide watch July 18, 2017. Barkman canceled the watch July 19 and Halloway died by suicide two days later, court records show.
Halloway’s family previously sued Grand Traverse County, and in 2019 commissioners approved a $125,000 settlement, after an investigation revealed mishandled paperwork in the jail, skipped rounds, and other issues, as previously reported.