KINGSLEY — Shealynn Pobuda’s death in February sent shockwaves throughout Kingsley, northern Michigan and eventually statewide.
Pobuda was the third child in Kingsley to die by suicide in an eight-month stretch. Her death left the tight-knit community struggling in a seemingly endless cycle of grief. She was just 14 years old.
DeAnte Bland died by suicide June 13, 2018 — at just 16 years old. Kayden Stone killed himself less than three months later — just before his first day as a high schooler.
Word of the string of child suicides hit local news outlets first before being picked up statewide by the Detroit Free Press and the Detroit News. The story went national shortly after when the Washington Post, New York Post, U.S. World News & Report and Fox News wrote about the deaths of DeAnte, Kayden and Shealynn in a sleepy burg of northern Michigan described as a “Norman Rockwell-esque, all-American small town.”
The suicide rate for children and teens between 10 and 17 years old increased 70 percent between 2006 and 2016, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The same study shows that Michigan has seen a 33 percent increase overall in suicides since 1999, which is 8 percent higher than the rate nationwide.
But those numbers meant — and continue to mean — little to the Blands or the Stones or the Pobudas. The names, the faces, the smiles and the stolen potential behind those numbers mean so much more.
“You don’t know how much you love your kid — you think you do, but you don’t — until you don’t have them anymore,” said Kayden Stone’s father Bill in February.
He said Shealynn’s suicide only further inflamed an already festering wound.
“You know how bad they’re hurting, and it doesn’t go away,” he said. “I would love to be able to tell somebody, ‘Oh, it’s going to get better.’ It doesn’t. It just doesn’t.”
Kingsley Area Schools worked to put in measures to prevent any other families from suffering the same devastation of a losing a child to suicide.
Grief counselors and psychologists were onsite to help students and staff as they try to cope. Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith said officials from Michael’s Place and Third Level were brought in, as well as people from the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District’s crisis response team.
Kingsley officials hosted assemblies, brought in speakers and used the PREPaRE curriculum to help educate the students and staff about the warning signs of suicide. Smith said they also contacted the director of the Michigan chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention as well as grief counselors from several local organizations as they tried to recover from the losses. Kingsley teachers underwent hours of training to help prevent suicides and spot signs in children who might be in danger.
Kingsley also received a full-time, master-level behavioral health counselor thanks to a $200,000 grant agreement between the Grand Traverse County Health Department and Michigan Primary Care Association.
Smith hopes the steps will work, but he still fears the possibility of losing another child.
“Despite what we’ve done, it’s not enough if a kid still feels that’s the solution,” he said. “That terrifies me. It’s very scary, because despite everything you do, those kids thought this was the answer. We’ve got to get these kids extra help.”
Melissa Schichtel, Bland’s aunt, organized a viewing of the film “The Ripple Effect,” a true-life story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Hines survived the fall and is now a mental health advocate, motivational speaker and author who travels the world spreading a message of hope, recovery and wellness.
“It’s an awesome movie,” Schichtel said in March. “That school has been nothing but supportive for my family. They went above and beyond.”
Smith said a small and faint silver lining to come from the suicides, was the formation of the district’s social-emotional wellness committee. The group, which meets regularly, is made up of a teacher from each building, counselors, administrators, social workers and others.
“We get together and have a plan of what we’re going to do to help educate our kids,” Smith said. “While the focus is at trying to get at preventing suicide, suicide prevention is really under that bigger umbrella of social-emotional wellness.”
