KALKASKA — Kalkaska Public Schools is in a better position staffing-wise than it was at the beginning of the school year.
The school district has been able to fill some positions that had been open for months with candidates with teaching experience and backgrounds in education, despite a dearth of qualified applicants, Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said. He’s proud of the progress his school district has made this year, he said, but he remains uncertain of the future.
“I think the solution to the problem is a long ways off. There's just not enough students at college who are in education programs right now,” Heitmeyer said. “I think we're going to see the shortage get much higher before it starts to resolve.”
This year, many school districts struggled to hire certified teachers or find enough substitutes to fill classrooms. Heitmeyer said that even still, he is not seeing many applications for teaching positions, and many people who apply don't have teaching certifications or backgrounds in education.
In some instances, school districts have been pushed to cancel classes this year when COVID-19 spread and the number of teachers calling out threatened the safety of the schools or made districts unable to fill classrooms.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused shortages of all kinds across various industries, but, in education, the shortage of qualified teachers has been present for years. Many educators fear the consequences will be long-lasting.
Administrators turned to short-term solutions to keep classrooms staffed and students learning. Some school districts, including Kalkaska, are offering people interested in teaching a way to get in the door by hiring them and then helping to pay for their certifications while they begin teaching in their districts.
Alternate pathways to teaching such as this can help keep classes in session, but they are far from a perfect solution. Heitmeyer said it puts prospective teachers in a tough spot when they lack the necessary background in education.
“Even a first-year teacher who's coming out of college and is prepared has a big learning curve,” Heitmeyer said. “So we're putting a lot of people into situations where there's a bigger learning curve on how to become a highly effective educator.”
Other short-term solutions have been seen in recent days. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill last week that would temporarily allow school districts to employ non-teaching staff — such as library aides, bus drivers, cooks and office workers — as substitute teachers the rest of the academic year.
But these short-term solutions won't solve the overarching problem.
“Instead of treating the symptoms in finding a long-term solution, we're putting a band-aid on and hoping that it solves it, but it's not going to, right?” Heitmeyer said. “Because the root cause is still there — no people.”
In a 2019 analysis from the Center for American Progress of data from the Department of Education, more than one-third fewer people enrolled in teacher preparation programs in 2018 than in 2010. In Michigan, the number of people who completed a teacher preparation program declined by 54 percent between 2010 and 2018.
Some leaders in education are seeking ways to encourage more people into education.
During a Michigan Board of Education meeting on Nov. 3, state Superintendent Michael Rice said an investment of $300 to 500 million over the next five years could help address the teacher shortage. Part of that investment includes tuition reimbursement for college students in education programs, student loan forgiveness and scholarships to high schoolers entering teacher training programs.
For many educators, the longer-term solutions are also rooted in higher wages and an increase in respect for the education profession.
“Education has to become valued again by society,” Heitmeyer said. “And we're going through a period where it's not.”