TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival officials announced that ZZ Top will join Boys II Men in the summer festival line up.
ZZ Top will perform on July 8 and Boyz II Men will play on July 9 on the Pepsi Bay Side Music stage, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 28 for ZZ Top and already on are sale for Boys II Men. Tickets are $45 for general admission and $60 for reserved seats closer to the stage.
Festival-goers can also buy "The Deck" package for each artist for $170 plus fees, which includes general admission and deck access, which includes stage-level seating, a buffet dinner and two adult beverages. National Cherry Festival is slated to take place from July 2-9, 2022.
The Cherry Festival works with Meridian Entertainment; and, no other artists have been announced for now.
Announcements will likely be staggered, but the next time an announcement will be made cannot be released, Bailey Judson, National Cherry Festival Creative Director, said.
