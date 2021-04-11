NORTHPORT — In the matter of a fifth-wheel campground development, one party opted out of being a third wheel.
Leelanau Township planners said “no” to implementing a 180-day moratorium on accepting applications for RV parks and campgrounds in the commercial resort district.
The measure isn’t needed, they said, as a moratorium was approved by the Leelanau Township Board on March 17.
Ordinance No. 2 of 2021 gives the township time to look at zoning regulations for the resort district and possible revisions to the Zoning Ordinance.
A public hearing for Ordinance No. 3 of 2021 was on the agenda for Thursday’s livestreamed Leelanau Township Planning Commission meeting, which was attended remotely by more than 80 people.
If passed, it would have established a moratorium that was already in place, as well as added a provision to the township Zoning Ordinance giving the commission the go-ahead to recommend establishing a temporary moratorium.
Many at the hearing said the moratorium was a way to block the Timber Shores RV and campground project from being developed on property south of Northport.
Brian Mitchell, a member of the planning commission, said the township is looking for the commission to take some of the heat for the Timber Shores development, which has become contentious.
“Everybody says this is not about Timber Shores, but it was 95 percent of the conversation tonight,” Mitchell said.
Steve Kalchik, planning chairman, agreed.
“It’s like they’re asking us to give them our blessing because it’s controversial,” Kalchik said.
Township attorney Rob Thall recommended that planners adopt such an ordinance, as it would put the township in a better legal position, according to Steve Patmore, township zoning administrator.
The commission did approve a measure to review campground standards in the commercial resort district and to look at adding a tool to the zoning document that would allow it in the future to request moratoriums.
The former Timber Shores, which closed decades ago, was a bustling campground and RV park on the property that at one time included 450 acres. The property now consists of about 210 acres with 1,600 feet of Grand Traverse Bay frontage.
Walter G. Johnson, project coordinator for the Timber Shores resort, represents Fred Gordon and his companies, RVTS Acquisitions and NM Investment Co., which own the property located on M-22.
The commercial resort district allows RV parks and campgrounds as a special use and the company submitted an application for a special use permit about a year ago.
Before the public hearing started, Patmore noted that it was the ordinance that was being discussed — not Timber Shores. But Johnson said that was ridiculous.
“To say that it doesn’t specifically apply to us is pure fantasy,” Johnson said. “This is a veiled effort to keep delaying this thing until we say ‘uncle’ and go away.”
Gordon has owned the property since 2007 and RV parks and campgrounds have been an accepted special use in all that time, Johnson said. The moratorium is an assault on his property rights and exposes the township to a lawsuit by attempting to change regulations at this late date, he said.
Several residents agreed.
David Waskiewicz said a lot of people who grew up in Northport, like him, support the RV resort, while those who are against it did not.
“That’s a great site for a campground,” Waskiewicz said. “This moratorium reeks of putting a roadblock on something that could be good for our community.”
Sheila Wick said the majority of people living in the township support the development of the property back into an RV park.
“Please do not listen to the vocal minority,” Wick wrote in a letter that was read aloud during public comment. “This RV park will be a much needed economic boost for the township.”
The Timber Shores proposal includes 355 camping sites on 80 acres of the property that will not be seen from M-22, according to information at timbershoresrvpark.com. A plan presented to the planning commission in October 2019, also included a floating water park, mini cabins, putt-putt golf and staff housing. There is no plan for the rest of the land, the site states.
The resort will also have its own wastewater treatment system. Plans originally called for hooking up to the township and village treatment facility — which would have added about $1.5 million in hook-up fees — but developers later learned the plant does not have the capacity to add the resort.
The township hired professional planners Williams and Works — Engineering Surveying Planning to look at the application because of the size of the project, Patmore said. The application was incomplete, according to a letter received from the company in February.
Johnson said his company was working on completing the application when the the moratorium was put in place.
Some township residents are concerned about the resort’s impact on the environment, traffic and the lack of parking in the village for those campers that come to eat and shop. They say a pause is needed to take a look at things such as setbacks, density, road frontage and more in the commercial resort district in the township Zoning Ordinance.
John Sentell said he supports the moratorium.
“The mega RV parks of today are not the same as recreation campsite parks from decades ago,” Sentell said, adding the parks often include prefabricated tiny homes. “Zoning for today’s RV parks and campgrounds should be newly considered in the context of the greater impact on the environment, safety, traffic and overall desirability for our community.”
Many, including the Leelanau Peninsula Economic Foundation, say the resort will be an economic boon for the community, as the former Timber Shores was in its heyday.
“It was the greatest thing that ever happened to this area and it needs to happen again,” said Kristi Hallet. “I don’t know why you want to come here and close the gate.”
Carrie Carlisle said no one wants to stop growth or put up a wall.
“The nostalgia of those who remember the old Timber Shores, this project could not be any further from that,” Carlisle said. “The largest RV park in the Midwest going into little Leelanau should be given proper time and research.”
Over the years the property has been eyed for things such as a marina, a hotel and a housing development, none of which ever came to fruition.
Gordon purchased the property for about $7 million in 2007, but lost it in a foreclosure when he was unable to keep up the taxes after the 2008 housing crash and recession, as previously reported.
In 2015 Gordon’s company, RVTS Acquisitions, bought back 211 acres for $315,000. Documents at that time showed Gordon still owed $5.4 million on his original purchase.
