TRAVERSE CITY — Tonight is when Traverse City’s city commissioners are expected to decide which of six zoning amendments currently under consideration will be advanced for an eventual decision.
One amendment would remove the 15-per-year cap on new accessory dwellings and eliminate the requirement that the homeowner live in either the accessory or principal dwelling. It also would allow Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on lots with duplexes in one-family neighborhoods.
Other amendments would shrink lot minimum sizes, allow two residences on oversized one-family lots where dimensions permit, permit up to four dwellings between two structures on two-family lots, make it easier to split a house into a duplex and shrink the acreage requirement for cluster housing where several houses are built on one oversize lot to one acre from five.
Commissioners also are expected to vote on a special land use permit allowing Addiction Treatment Services to run a residential treatment and care facility at 441 E. State Street.
Also on the agenda is a $257,892 design engineering and construction oversight contract with Jacobs for a rooftop solar and battery storage project at the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The 7 p.m. session will take place in the Governmental Center at 400 Boardman Ave. It may be viewed on cable channel 191 or online at www.tacm.tv/GovTVNow.asp.
