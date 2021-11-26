TRAVERSE CITY — Paul Mahon’s son Joe was struggling to get by in school. The traditional pathway in education “just wasn’t for him,” Paul said.
When one of Joe’s school counselors floated the idea of Joe applying to an AmeriCorps position with a program called YouthWork, he was skeptical.
“At first, he wasn’t real sure about it, not knowing much about the program,” Paul said. “But after he got involved and met some of the crew leaders and they kind of challenged him to take on certain jobs, he kind of really enjoyed it.”
Joe is now 19 and spent years serving with YouthWork. He is currently finishing up his fourth term — the maximum allowed.
YouthWork is a Child and Family Services program that hires young people through AmeriCorps and equips them with skills for future careers in construction and conservation. Young people serving with YouthWork restore and build trails, plant trees and maintain public spaces across northern Michigan, all the while learning how to work in those fields.
In the spring of 2021, YouthWork moved from a small garage with no indoor bathroom, to the dormitory building at Twin Lakes Park after negotiating a three-year contract with Grand Traverse County. Now, YouthWork Director Bill Watson is planning to address Grand Traverse County’s Parks and Recreation’s Business Development team at a meeting on Dec. 7 with a proposal to to extend their lease and take full control of the dormitory building.
“What we’re hoping to take to the table is our vision for the dormitory facility and the outbuildings,” Watson said.
On Nov. 2, Long Lake Township put forward a proposal to take over ownership of Twin Lakes park at a meeting for the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Business Development Team. Long Lake Township supervisor Ron Lemcool said the township is interested in upgrading the facilities at Twin Lakes park, maintaining it as a park space for the community and “honoring the Park’s history and the vision of those that were instrumental to its creation,” in a letter to the former county parks and recreation director Kristine Erickson.
Watson said his only concern about the transfer of ownership is that it might leave YouthWork’s future shrouded in more uncertainty than it was before. He said he was confident in the county’s interest in YouthWork staying at Twin Lakes, but he is concerned they will now be hesitant to accept his proposal with a possible transfer of ownership in the near future.
“Our program is ready and willing to work with the township or the county,” Watson said.
In Lemcool’s letter to Erickson, among other things, he requested all current contracts and lease agreements as well as $50,000 from the county per year for four years toward the continued maintenance of Twin Lakes. Lemcool said in an interview that he does not know much about the lease agreement with YouthWork, so he cannot make a decision or comment about the property and the lease with YouthWork now, but he did say YouthWork’s work with young people is very much in line with the original owner’s plans for the park.
“That’s what I think is cool about YouthWork,” Lemcool said.
Watson has many plans for the Twin Lakes land, many of which would be funded by donors and enacted by the young people serving with YouthWork.
Among his many ideas, Watson wants to build an indoor workshop for training YouthWork volunteers in construction skills, an industrial kitchen in the dormitory building to kickstart culinary training for their volunteers and even weatherizing or adding solar panels to the Twin Lakes buildings.
Watson said he would also like to renovate the dorms to make them feel “less like an institutionalized halfway house,” especially because many people in the program come from backgrounds where the look was all too familiar.
“We really want the building to feel more welcoming, have a homier feel to it, to have the youth that are there feel as though it’s something they may have an ownership stake in,” Watson said.
Renovations would be free to the county and simultaneously provide training opportunities for YouthWork volunteers.
Extending the lease would help YouthWork secure the proper funding for these projects, Watson said.
“It is challenging to get investors, to have donors want to support our program with resources and money to do upgrades to a structure that ... we only have a three-year lease on,” Watson said. “So, with a long-term lease we’ll be in a position to be able to raise the money needed to make the much needed repairs on that building, and support other projects on the ground.”
YouthWork not only focuses on skills building, but it also has a “social bottom line,” Watson said. The program has a focus on helping the young people who serve with YouthWork succeed in the future.
Linda Sommerville, CFS development director, said many of the young people who come to serve AmeriCorps terms with YouthWork struggle with depression and sometimes even suicidal ideation. She said she has watched many of these kids transform and flourish with the community support and skills development that YouthWork provides.
“They’re kids that haven’t really fit in anywhere,” Sommerville said. “And so this provides that team experience, the mentoring experience, and the visual hard work of completing projects that look fantastic, and they’re so proud at the end.”
Alongside renovating the dorms in the building to be more welcoming, Watson also wants to turn the dormitory at Twin Lakes into transitional housing for all AmeriCorps volunteers in the area with counseling available for young people who come from all backgrounds, including ones of abuse and neglect.
“There is a need for young people, particularly those who come out of foster care, to have a job right away, to have some supportive housing,” Watson said.
Watson said he wants to do more for the young people who serve with YouthWork than just provide them with a temporary job; He wants to be able to help them out in the long-term, and help out other AmeriCorps volunteers in the area who are in need of housing. While AmeriCorps volunteers get paid, it is not a lot, especially in the local housing market, Watson said.
Sommerville said part of the program’s long-term impact is providing the YouthWork volunteers with skills for future work. Not only is the work “healing” and “therapeutic,” she said, but it also builds confidence and equips them with the tools to succeed in the future.
“We really want to start teaching them building skills because we do know what a demand there is for those jobs,” Sommerville said. “So if we can get them ready at the end of their term with us to maybe step into an apprentice-type job with a builder, that would be fantastic.”
After the end of his fourth term, Joe Mahon plans to go into the construction industry.
“It’s been such a great experience because he’s got to work in so many different jobs at YouthWork,” Paul said. “And he’s actually kind of flourished real well there, gained a lot of skill in combination to his Career-Tech training.”
Paul said Joe has found community in his teammates at YouthWork, and they often call him “their shining star.”
“YouthWork has done a tremendous job supporting him and give him an opportunity,” Paul said. “The the comments I get back from the whole management team at YouthWork is Joe’s their shining star, their high flyer, because they can put him on jobs and make him kind of a lead on the job. So we’ve had nothing but a positive experience.”
