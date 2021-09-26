MANCELONA — Deep in the Mancelona countryside Mark Priest and his family preserve a vanishing breed — the Tibetan yak.
Priest’s adventure began in 2016 when he obtained two yaks and established A Yak or 2 Great Lakes Ranch. Priest’s two yaks became 40 yaks and the builder by trade became a rancher and breed preservationist.
Priest said only 3,500 registered purebred Tibetan yaks exist today in in the United States and Canada. Because of interbreeding, poaching and habitat loss, the number of wild yaks remaining in their native Asian homelands dwindled to near extinction.
“I didn’t realize it when we started,” Priest said.“Conservation is our biggest goal now — to keep the yak bloodline pure.”
Yaks were first brought to the U.S. in the late 19th century, according to the International Yak Association. Priest described the American bison, which once free-roamed Michigan, as the yak’s close cousin.
The Priests are registered breeders of the International Yak Association. They collaborate with World Heritage Livestock Conservancy’s studies of the yak genetic resource. A Yak or 2 conducts DNA testing on each of its animals to document genetic history and help catalog the purebred population status in America.
“We are the last hope for the yak,” Priest said.
A Yak or 2 focuses on raising healthy animals with good dispositions and appearance. The Priest operation went from keeping all calves born on the ranch to selling about 20 calves annually.
The Mancelona-raised yaks sell across the Midwest and in states as far as Colorado.
Priest said the popularity of yaks in the U.S. is because of growing awareness of the animal’s many virtues. The meat ranks lower in fat than beef, bison, or chicken breast and is lower in cholesterol than beef, bison, chicken breast, tuna or salmon.
Yaks thrive in winter weather with minimal shelter. The coat grown during winter months is harvested with combs, not shears.
“It’s a luxurious fiber, warm and soft and highly antibacterial,” Priest said. He added that yak fiber is some of the most sought-after fiber in the world.
Yaks require only one acre per animal and eat approximately one third of what a cow eats to gain a pound. Adult female yaks weigh about 600 pounds and males up to 1,600 pounds. Priest pointed out that yaks are all around “easy keepers” and do well in northern Michigan.
“They’re a smaller breed,” said Stan Moore, Antrim County MSU Extension farm business management educator.
“If people want to raise them, there are possibilities.”
Introducing the public to the merits of the yak is an important part of the family’s mission. Daughter Bethany Priest oversees the education aspect, which includes presenting family, individual and group Safari Tours onboard the open-sided yakmobile.
“We drive out to the pasture, take pictures and talk about yaks,” she said. “Sometimes we can get out, depending on how the yaks are feeling. We finish at the homestead and talk about fiber.”
Bethany’s connection to the animals surfaces in her knowledge of individual yak personalities.
“My favorite is Lilbelle,” she said. “She is very tiny for being full-grown. She is sweet as a teddy bear and really adorable.”
Bethany said Anchorage, their primary “breeder daddy” is a cool customer, while Bacchus, the jock of the herd, is handsome and knows it. Some of ranch’s other ladies are Sparkle, Emmylou, Elvira and Willow.
A Yak or 2 is expanding to sales of yak wool and yarns to artisans.
“Our goal with fiber is to produce the best fiber possible at the best price,” she said.
The ranch also sells related items on site and online made from yak fiber. Items include socks, gloves, mittens, hats, scarves, rugs, raw wool and yarn. Yak burgers may be purchased at the ranch.
The Priests celebrate autumn and showcase their herd to the public Oct. 2 with the ranch’s second annual Yak Fest. Admission to the day-long event is free. Activities include wagon rides through the pasture, yak seminars and yak merchandise sales. Yak burgers will be available for purchase. Traditional fall experiences on tap add to the fun. Visitors enjoy fresh apple cider and a pumpkin patch. Early bird guests receive complimentary doughnuts and coffee.
