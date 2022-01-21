Mid-February has long signaled a monumental red-letter day for Michigan music.
But the long-lived COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with WYCE-FM’s Jammie Awards, which last packed The Intersection in Grand Rapids in February 2020 for an evening of performances and presentations honoring the best local and regional music of the year.
Now, the 2022 celebration is being postponed for four months due to the rising COVID caseload sparked by the Omicron variant.
Originally scheduled for Feb. 12, WYCE has now postponed the 2022 Jammie Awards celebration at The Intersection until June 25, with a pre-party for sustaining community radio donors also in the works.
Station manager Jess Martin said the current COVID climate forced WYCE to push back this year’s event.
“Although some shows are still happening and the future is unknown as to when the current wave will start to drop, this event has much crossover, shared spaces, equipment, etc., and we absolutely could not risk getting artists or anyone sick,” she said.
Martin said WYCE had lined up 25 performers for the Feb. 12 awards night and they were the first to be notified when the postponement decision was made. The hope is to have those same artists perform in June.
“Why would we not have those artists play if they are available and would like to? So much is known for everyone, but we very much look forward to providing a safe Jammies this year,” she said. “Patience is key. One day at a time.”
The Accidentals, May Erlewine, Joshua Davis, Drew Hale Band, Biomassive, Michigan Rattlers, Seth Bernard and Medicinal Groove are among more than two dozen northern Michigan artists nominated for “Artist of the Year” as part of the 2022 Jammie Awards.
The awards show features live performances on three stages, with awards doled out in a host of categories, including album of the year. WYCE also hosts public voting for “artist of the year” honors.
For 2022, the station also is partnering with the Michigan Music Alliance to present The Ovations, awards that “focus on community builders,” celebrating efforts to “enrich a supportive, sustainable, engaging and collaborative music scene in West Michigan.”
“We are very happy to have the addition of the Michigan Music Alliance ‘Ovation’ awards which celebrates the people keeping the West Michigan music community going strong even when times are tough,” Martin said.
“We are also exploring a couple ideas since this will be happening during a warmer time of year. Stayed tuned.”
Billed as “the biggest night for West Michigan music,” the Jammie Awards show celebrated its 21st year in 2020, prior to the COVID shutdown. The event draws thousands of attendees, collects donations for WYCE at the door and encourages fans to bring non-perishable food items for Feeding America West Michigan.
