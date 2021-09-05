TRAVERSE CITY — Labor Day is meant to be more than just the bookend of a three-day weekend and the unofficial end of summer.
The holiday, recognized by various cities since 1885 and a federal holiday since 1894, aims to celebrate the social and economic achievements of the nation’s workforce, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Observing a day meant to honor how workers have contributed to the “strength, prosperity and well-being” of the nation (as the department put it) begs the question of how labor has changed in the face of the second global pandemic to hit since the holiday’s inception.
Record-Eagle reporters spoke to a small cross-section of people working in a handful of sectors to see how they’re getting through the pandemic, from falling back on old skillsets to earn a paycheck to seeking experience-based pay, from working at home while facing a cancer diagnosis to finally becoming one’s own boss.
Haircuts to line cook
Mary Teeters of East Bay Township grew accustomed to working on her feet years ago. She spent 20 years in food service, followed by seven years as a hair stylist and cosmetologist.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and all the salons closed, Teeters said she returned to her commercial kitchen stomping grounds. While cutting and styling hair calls for hours of standing, she said kitchen work requires 10 times the physical exertion — but there were plenty of available food industry jobs, even under pandemic restrictions.
“You do what you do to make a paycheck,” Teeters said.
Teeters, 45, years ago earned a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management and culinary arts, so stepping back into a job as a line cook was a natural choice, she said.
First she worked at a national chain eatery in Garfield Township, then switched to locally owned McGee’s 31 near Chum’s Corner. She even kept cutting her most loyal clients’ hair on her days off from her kitchen gig.
When restrictions eased, Teeters said she was tempted to return to using her cosmetology license again. The trouble was it couldn’t be full-time hours because social distancing rules left stylists on staggered schedules.
“On top of that there’s all the restrictions with your clientele and the check-in process, and the deep cleaning between every customer,” Teeters said.
It likely wouldn’t have added up to the 20 clients a day she was accustomed to serving before the pandemic, either.
Her boss at McGee’s 31 didn’t want to lose her; her labor was valuable enough to offer her a couple of bucks more per hour, a cash bonus and plenty of promised hours.
Teeters said good workers can earn good money right now, especially as employers are increasingly recognizing the value of no-nonsense employees.
“There’s lots of places that have been looking and not just in restaurants, but other hospitality businesses too,” she said. “I have not taken a vacation this summer. People working in the hospitality industry have worked all summer long.”
Wanted: Paramedics
When Andy Frank took a paramedic firefighter job with Leelanau Township Emergency Services he started at the bottom of the pay scale, despite his 15 years of experience downstate. When his wife, Dr. Jennifer Emmons, took a position with Munson Medical Center it seemed like a good opportunity to move north.
“At 15 years I was ready to slow down a little,” Frank said. “The description of the Northport department seemed like a good fit for me.”
And it has been. Frank loves his job, saying he works with a great crew and top-notch equipment. He is also president of Local 5056 of the Michigan Professional Firefighters Union.
But the Leelanau department is down two paramedics and will have another opening within the next year because of a retirement. Over the last couple of years seven emergency medical technicians or paramedics have left — four of them to take jobs making more money somewhere else.
Being understaffed can make things downright dangerous, especially in a fire situation, Frank said. In larger departments he worked at, more than 30 firefighters will respond to a call. In Leelanau Township that number is about seven, including volunteers, until personnel from nearby stations in Suttons Bay, Leland and Cedar can get there.
“It can be a little scary,” Frank said, as well as frustrating. It also takes a toll on staff morale, he said.
“Working less than full staff makes the day hard. It puts more workload on every person that’s there,” Frank said. “We can do the job with minimal staffing. We can do a better job with full staffing.”
The Leelanau Township Board is considering changing its pay scale so that those with experience don’t start on the bottom rung of the ladder. It’s something Frank thinks will help.
According to the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services there are more than 1,000 openings for full-time paramedics and emergency medical technicians in the state.
Across the state entry-level EMTs are paid an average of about $12 to $14 an hour, while paramedics are paid $14 to $20 an hour. Staffing shortages have many putting in overtime hours, which bumps up their pay, and because most work 48 hours on and 96 hours off, they often moonlight at other departments.
In Leelanau, starting pay is $50,000 per year, with employees topping out after five years at $61,000.
“Pay across the board has been horrendous,” Frank said, though good progress is being made in increasing that pay. But that may create a “leapfrogging” situation where emergency workers will go from department to department as they raise their pay, which could hurt the industry.
There are other things beyond pay that attract people to a department and keep them there, such as a good work environment and good supervisors, Frank said.
“But it’s hard to put that on a job flyer. Everybody says they have a good work environment.”
WFH perks
Erin Robinson, of Kingsley, assumed it was arthritis when she first started to feel pain in her leg, she said. That was in May 2019, and after a few months of topical painkillers, ibuprofen and braces, her doctor suggested an X-ray in September.
In the months to follow, she had a bone biopsy, one round of chemotherapy, a major surgery to remove osteosarcoma from her tibia, three opinions on her diagnosis (always get more than one, even for common cancers, she stressed) and eight-and-a-half more months of chemo to keep the cancer away. After a year and nine months away from work, she’s back to Munson Medical Center, where she’s a post-adult surgery nurse. She’s also back to teaching as a clinical instructor at Northwestern Michigan College.
Robinson sees herself as one of the lucky ones, she said. Not only was she able to regain her mobility with the help of physical therapy and an implanted prosthetic, but both Munson Medical Center and NMC made accommodations for the single mother to do what she could while she was disabled.
Some jobs just can’t be done from home, Robinson said — bedside care nurses have to be there in person. But employers’ increasing willingness to let people to work from home when they can is a positive side effect of the pandemic.
“I think that’s one of the most positive things out of this for anybody, especially with flexibility for family but certainly for somebody that doesn’t have an ability to just function like an able-bodied person would be,” she said. “So absolutely, that has been helpful for me.”
For Munson, Robinson did law review cases as a nurse expert, she said. That involved poring over a case chart and reviewing everything a nurse did to determine if a nurse’s actions in the case met standards of care. The income from this helped her pay her bills, as the disability she collected during her leave of absence didn’t cover everything.
And for NMC she was able to come in here and there for short stints when she could.
Robinson credited her nurses union and the Americans with Disabilities Act for helping her keep her job — and 25 years of seniority — at Munson. And at NMC, her employers went above and beyond to make sure she knew they were there for her.
Now Robinson is back to 12-hour shifts, and is seeing again how pressure has ratcheted up on nurses. That predates the pandemic as hospitals have sought to cut costs.
Pandemic pressure
Another registered nurse at Munson Medical Center, Shannon Gillespie of Traverse City, said he has seen how the pandemic has changed nursing.
“I would say I think everyone is just elevated all the time,” he said. “The level of stress within the hospital is higher than it used to be.”
That’s for a multitude of reasons, including a nationwide nursing shortage that predates the pandemic and an increase in the number of acutely ill patients, Gillespie said. That results in a pressure cooker environment that prompted experienced nurses to retire, and newcomers to rethink their choice of profession.
Nurse shortages and more sick patients combine to short-change new nurses of the time they would typically have to have things explained to them, Gillespie said. He has seen nurses trained for critical care looking for new employment.
While it would be typical to see nurses go back to school for continuing education — say, to become a nurse practitioner — some want to get away from bedside care, or to leave the profession altogether.
Others are chasing higher salaries by becoming traveling nurses, Gillespie said.
“We have nurses ... who are taking traveling assignments, which can pay up to six times as much as you can make working for an organization,” he said.
He credited the Traverse City Munson Nurses Association, for which he’s a steward, for talking with hospital management to ensure nurses have the personal protective equipment they need.
Her own boss
It was a 20-year dream deferred.
For years, Natalie Bae Lauzon had been someone else’s right-hand woman, but she’d always wanted to run her own business.
So in February, Lauzon dusted off a 20-year business plan and flew from Colorado to Petoskey. In May, she cut the ribbon on Flora Bae home, a conceptual apothecary, botanical and entertaining store inspired by and for the powerful women in her life.
“I was sick of talking about it,” said Lauzon. “I said, enough talking. That’s it. It’s happening. The timing with COVID-19 made me realize that life is short. If I was going to do it, I wanted to do it now.”
Lauzon describes her shop as “boho eclectic meets mid-century modern chic”. It’s a conceptual mouthful and admittedly a little bit inspired by a certain apothecary in Schitt’s Creek, a show which Lauzon binged during the pandemic.
So far, it’s been a dream come true, particularly given how the pandemic upended her old job as an event coordinator. Lockdown measures turned fundraisers into Zoom calls and forced parties into computer monitors. Her job became a technological nightmare. “My life became a computer screen,” Lauzon said.
Since the relaxation of some lockdown measures, new business registrations have skyrocketed across the country. In July of last year, new business registrations tripled in the state of Michigan and have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. This January, Flora Bae was one of more than 14,000 business filing for registration in the state of Michigan.
New entrepreneurs strode proudly out of the pandemic’s shadow, eager to test ideas that they had time to perfect in lockdown. In other cases, the pandemic changed how they viewed their old jobs — sometimes irrevocably.
“We’ve seen some really positive things come out of a negative situation,” said Joni Krolczyk, who consults with new entrepreneurs at the Northern Michigan Small Business Development Association.
“We’ve seen businesses pivot, and we’ve seen people who had hobby businesses take a chance on something they ultimately wanted to pursue,” Krolczyk said. “They said, if not now, then when.”
Krolczyk’s office has seen a number of new clients come in, including Lauzon. Consultants like her have helped new entrepreneurs navigate the snags of business ownership. Krolczyk has helped clients write business plans, apply for loans, and provided a sounding board as excited would-be business owners pitched her ideas.
“Sometimes we’re a listening ear, sometimes we’re that guidepost giving them an objective or unbiased opinion,” Krolczyk said. Some clients have called the office Traverse City’s “best kept secret.”
In Petoskey, Flora Bae has been a success story. Locals have raved about her shop, which brought life and a unique outlook to a vacant storefront. At 45, Lauzon said she couldn’t be happier that she finally struck out on her own.
“It just felt right,” Lauzon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.