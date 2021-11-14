Working, but homeless: GT residents carve out shelter from tumultuous housing market

INTERLOCHEN – At first glance, Chris O’Quinn’s 1997 Wildwood Camper it doesn’t look like one.
That’s because O’Quinn and her partner spent recent days buckling down for their first northern Michigan winter. They’ve mummified the 25-foot-long vehicle in plastic tarps, making a foyer in the process. It’s in that makeshift lobby that O’Quinn explained how she’s scraping by – working a night shift at the cash register of a Speedway for $14.25 an hour.
“It’s been a rough road,” said O’Quinn, who is 45 and originally from Macomb County. “We’ve moved about six times in the spring, just trying to find a place to stay.”
According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), people like O’Quinn are homeless. Still, O’Quinn feels like the distinction misses how hard she’s working to maintain the little she has – a roof, a bed and a resolve to save up for something more stable in the future.
O’Quinn’s displacement began in June of 2020, three months after the first shutdowns ordered by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She was laid off from her job at a downstate factory for Autumn Cashmere.
Since then, she and her partner, Jason, have moved from campground to campground – trying to identify a site where O’Quinn could work while they stabilized their lives. She said campground managers became unwelcoming when they realized that the couple needed to stay longer than a few weekends.
In Traverse City, the wide-open job market worked to O’Quinn’s advantage. She was hired quite quickly at Speedway, she said, allowing her to become the breadwinner while Jason cares for the couple’s two dogs and minds their campsite. Jason had a long career as a painter and construction worker, but he’s out of the workforce now as he deals with chronic pain from arthritis.
The delicateness of O’Quinn’s situation isn’t lost on her. She said she’s often interacting with homeless individuals who come into the store while she’s on shift.
“Some of the homeless won’t talk to me because I don’t look homeless to them. I’m clean and wear clean clothes and have a job,” said O’Quinn. “But it’s deceiving.”
O’Quinn is one of about a dozen families who have been living semi-permanently at Cycle Moore. Twenty yards away is a painter and MMA trainer. Across from him are a couple – one is on disability, O’Quinn said, while the other works on a maintenance crew at Sara Lee Bakery on Cass Street.
“We’ve met some people here who are in the same situation we’re in,” O’Quinn said. “We’ve got our little family.”
Long-term renters have become increasingly common at Cycle Moore, said Steve Carmine, a manager who works at the Cycle Moore storefront. The campground was originally built to host motorcycle rallies. Last year, the campground’s owners decided there was a need for them to remain open through the winter.
“Everything is just at odds with people being able to successfully maintain a home,” said Carmine, who pointed to high rents as a reason for the change. “And we’re the only campground around that is as reasonable as we are and that stays open in the winter. Unfortunately there’s just not many places for people to go.”
Campsites at Cycle Moore cost between $600 and $800 per month, becoming more expensive in the winter. O’Quinn said she lives paycheck to paycheck.
Carmine said most of the campground residents are working normal jobs. Beginning last winter, he estimates 10 to 12 of the campground’s 48 sites have been occupied by semi-permanent tenants.
“As far as I’m aware, everyone that is in the campground now is working,” said Carmine. “Most people just have normal jobs. It’s a housing availability issue for sure.”
Ryan Hannon, Goodwill’s outreach coordinator, sometimes does outreach to campgrounds like Cycle Moore.
Hannon said it’s not uncommon to find people working full-time jobs despite not having steady housing.
“I’ve seen people working service industry jobs downtown who are living in campsites,” Hannon said. “It’s certainly not rare.”
Hannon thinks it’s worth a shot for the working homeless to apply for subsidized housing, but he qualifies that outreach needs to be tailored to the individual – sometimes that means not pushing them into the churning wheels of Michigan’s supportive housing system, if they’d rather not go.
O’Quinn said she tried to apply for vouchers, but said the rules seemed too restrictive – her and her partner have two puppies – and that she wouldn’t meet the income qualifications.
It’s likely O’Quinn would actually qualify for a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) on her salary alone. MSHDA, the state housing agency, determines HCV eligibility using the median income in a given county. Families that earn less than 30 percent of that number qualify for HCVs.
In 2021, the salary threshold for just Grand Traverse County was $89,700, according to HUD’s online documentation system, which means that families earning less than $26,910 qualify for a voucher.
If she were to qualify, then it’d be up to her to seek out a subsidized unit. Units like these are scarce and competitive in an economy where landlords feel they can make more money charging market rates. Of the ones that are available, around 90 percent are occupied at a given time, according to data collected by HUD, which tracks these on a year-by-year basis.
“To be living in a place like this, people should know that we’re here because we have no other place to go,” O’Quinn said. “It’s either this, or shelter. No, thank you. I’d rather be right here”
In the short term, O’Quinn is excited about the new job. She looks at the campsite as a one to two year stay while she can find something more permanent. What she’d love to do is buy land to call her own, she said, and maybe think about an apartment later down the line.
For the meantime, she’s grateful she has a job, she said, even if it has only partially shielded her from the northwest Michigan housing market.
“This is my home,” O’Quinn said. “It’s houses we lack, and the land to put them on. But home? We have that.”