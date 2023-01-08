ACME TOWNSHIP — A motorist crashed into a giant moose outside a furniture store Saturday morning, a witness told Grand Traverse Sheriff’s deputies.
Capt. Randy Fewless said a motorist was arrested after the crash on suspicion of drunken driving in connection with the incident in front of Woodland Creek Furniture store in Acme Township.
A store employee said she saw the crash, but declined to comment further, saying she needed permission from her manager.
Some social media posts at 11:15 a.m. Saturday indicated that others had witnessed a vehicle crashing into one of the wooden moose statues that sits outside the furniture store. Others said they saw what appeared to be a man tussling with officers at the scene.
Fewless said a driver was arrested at the scene by sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to Munson Medical Center for blood tests before going to the Grand Traverse County Jail.
The crash, which involved one car and no injuries, remains under investigation, Fewless said.
