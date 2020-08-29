TRAVERSE CITY — A group of women identifying themselves as members of a citizen’s group, Northern Michigan for Accountable Government, read an investigation report on a former jail administrator now facing felony charges, live online Thursday.
The reading, said Jessie Horness, an organizer with NMAG, was to bring attention to the investigation of Todd Ritter, who was charged earlier this month with multiple felonies.
“This case seems to fly under the radar and we don’t understand that,” Horness said before the reading. The intended audience for the reading was people who care about the community, she said.
“Our hope is that (viewers) will share it with their friends. It will be sharable,” Horness said.
At least five women took turns reading portions of an investigative report compiled by Grand Traverse County Undersheriff Mike Shea in 2018, while a small audience logged on to watch and listen.
The video is available online at NMAG’s Facebook page.
“With charges now being pressed against Ritter, some of you may be wondering why we’re elevating this report now,” Horness said, as an introduction to the reading. “After all, repercussions are in motion. The answer is yes, repercussions are in motion and no, they’re not.”
Horness said she thinks Ritter is part of a flawed system.
On Thursday no plea agreement was offered Ritter at a probable cause conference, though that does not preclude a possible future offer, a state Attorney General spokesperson said.
“The probable cause conference is today, this afternoon, and no plea offer was made at least for now,” said Ryan Jarvi, of the AG’s public information office on Thursday.
Ritter is free on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, after being arraigned Aug. 14 on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an investigation by the AG’s office.
Charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables, embezzlement by a public official, larceny in a building, common law offenses and willful neglect of duty, are related to Ritter’s accused actions while running the Grand Traverse County jail.
Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark is prosecuting the case and Ritter has requested a court-appointed attorney, court records show.
That assignment remains unfulfilled, said attorney Paul Jarboe, coordinator of the Michigan Indigent Defense Council for Grand Traverse and Antrim counties.
Traverse City attorney Shawn Worden was named in court documents as Ritter’s representative at the probable cause conference, though Worden said in a phone message to a Record-Eagle reporter he would not be accepting the full assignment because of his present caseload.
Jarboe said the size of the case file and the number of witnesses interviewed by the AG’s office —which could be as many as 60 — will require whoever is assigned the case to devote substantial time to it.
The high-profile nature of the case is also something to be considered, he said.
“It’s not often that one of our local attorneys is asked to take an appointed case involving the Attorney General’s office, so everyone is being careful to review their commitments and decide if this is going to work for them,” Jarboe said.
Jarboe said he’d reached out to several attorneys to inquire about their interest in being assigned to the case, and some refused though Jarboe declined to say how many.
“More than one, I can tell you that,” he said.
Conflict of interest may also be an issue, Jarboe said, whenever someone from law enforcement is charged with a crime.
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg contacted the AG’s office in March and requested the special prosecutor, after the Michigan State Police investigated and her office spent at least eight months reviewing the case.
Jarvi said protocol is to consider plea offers to defendants on a case-by-case basis.
A preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 3 at 11 a.m., in front of 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka.
It’s likely the preliminary exam date will be changed, Jarboe said, after Ritter waived his right to the 21-day rule, because of the complexity of the case.
More documents related to the Ritter investigation and court filings, including the Shea report livestreamed online, available at record-eagle.com.
