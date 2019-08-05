TRAVERSE CITY — A woman was arrested early Monday morning for operating under the influence after failing field sobriety tests and registering a .34 blood-alcohol content level.
The woman, 37, was stopped along Barlow Street and taken to Grand Traverse County jail shortly after 1 a.m., Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Captain Chris Clark said.
The woman crossed the fog line, or the white line on the side of the road, three times and was driving "very slow," Clark said.
The woman said she drank four shots of spiced rum and that she crossed the line because she saw a man riding a bicycle on the shoulder, according to Clark.
The arresting deputy stated in his report that he saw no pedestrians on the side of the road, Clark said.
