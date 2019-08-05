Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.