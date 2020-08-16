TRAVERSE CITY — A 19-year-old Traverse City woman was struck and killed Sunday while jogging on River Road.
Michigan State Police released the identity of the woman as Nadia Zeigler.
The driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck hit Zeigler near River Bend Road in East Bay Township, an MSP press release stated. State troopers found Zeigler unresponsive after arriving on scene around 4 p.m.
East Bay EMS transported Zeigler to Munson Medical Center, where she died.
The name of the driver, a 42-year-old Traverse City man, was not released.
The crash is still under investigation.
