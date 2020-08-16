Jogger Death Updated Photo

Damage is shown on the pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old Traverse City man that struck and killed 19-year-old Nadia Zeigler while she was jogging.

TRAVERSE CITY — A 19-year-old Traverse City woman was struck and killed Sunday while jogging on River Road.

Michigan State Police released the identity of the woman as Nadia Zeigler.

The driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck hit Zeigler near River Bend Road in East Bay Township, an MSP press release stated. State troopers found Zeigler unresponsive after arriving on scene around 4 p.m.

East Bay EMS transported Zeigler to Munson Medical Center, where she died.

The name of the driver, a 42-year-old Traverse City man, was not released.

The crash is still under investigation.

