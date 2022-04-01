TRAVERSE CITY -- A woman was hospitalized after she attempted suicide inside the Grand Traverse County jail Thursday night.
Corrections officers found the woman, a 34-year-old inmate, in the act hanging herself with the bra in her cell as they conducted rounds at 8:46 p.m. on Thursday, said Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell.
Bussell said the officers quickly freed the woman and laid her on the ground, where she began seizing. Bussell said the woman has a history of seizures and was taken to Munson Medical Center for treatment.
Psychologist Toni Stanfield, who is the co-founder of the mental health advocacy nonprofit Before, During & After Incarceration, said she's glad corrections officers were able to save the woman and knew what to do.
But she said, despite the jail trying to provide better mental health services, she believes the woman should have been in the hospital receiving psychiatric care, not lodged in the jail, because depression and bipolar disorder are diseases like cancer that need to be treated.
"I’m waiting for a time when they decide obese people need to be put in jail or that people with cancer need to be put in jail because we don’t know what to do with them. So, it is a disease. And you know, there was a time when we had snake pits. But I’m not sure that what we’re doing now is much different. We just abandon them,” she said.
