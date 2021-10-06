TRAVERSE CITY — A 68-year-old Traverse City woman was hospitalized with serious injuries following a rollover crash near the intersection of E. Traverse Highway and W. Grandview Parkway.
Officials said the crash occurred at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday when the driver lost control of her vehicle, which hit the landscape rocks surrounding a large pool and decorative fountain in front of Bayview Professional Centre, then rolled over several times and came to rest in the roadway.
It is unclear whether speed, a medical condition, alcohol or controlled substances were a factor in the crash, officials said Wednesday, and the incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.