TRAVERSE CITY — Technology has gone from a luxury to a mainstay in many school districts across the country. Liz Kolb, professor of education technologies at the University of Michigan, wants to make sure educators are not becoming too reliant on technology to the detriment of students and teachers in the classroom.
Kolb will be the keynote speaker at the fourth annual WiredTC educational technology conference at Traverse City Central High School on Aug. 12. Kolb developed the Triple E Framework — engagement, enhancement and extension of learning goals — in 2011 to help measure how much technology is helping students meet their learning goals. She also recently published the book "Learning First, Technology Second," which touts using technology in thoughtful ways instead of simply using it to use it.
Kolb said keeping the emphasis on learning goals while using proven teaching strategies strengthened by technology adds value to student learning. Brandi Reynolds, technology director for the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, said she is excited to have Kolb speak to hundreds of educators from around northern Michigan.
"We designed WiredTC with the mind that we wanted to get teachers thinking about the instructional use of technology in the classroom," Reynolds said. "While it's a great tool, it's not the only tool. The tool isn't the key to the learning, but it's just one of the vehicles to get you there."
The event, which will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., also includes 50 professional development sessions covering the power of play in the classroom, digital literacy and critical thinking in the age of fake news, and the many uses of Google apps in education.
Colby Sharp, elementary teacher in Parma, will be the closing keynote speaker. Sharp is set to address the importance of leading students to the kind of books that will help them gain a passion for reading
The event is open to the public, but Reynolds said "mostly teachers" attend. The cost is free for staff from public schools and public school academies in the five-county region, $20 for any staff from non-public schools in the five-county region, and $40 for community members.
Registration and more information can be found at www.WiredTC.com or by contacting Reynolds at 231-922-6280.
