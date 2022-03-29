TRAVERSE CITY — They say March weather goes in like a lion and out like a lamb, but this year there is no lamb in sight.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Patrick Bak, the forecast through Sunday morning will feature a mix of rain, freezing rain and snowfall as a low-pressure system moves up from the Southwest.
Bak said it will start with Tuesday night temperatures falling from 38 degrees down to the upper 20s, about 29 or 30 degrees, overnight. While the storm will reach the Manistee area by 9 or 10 p.m., he said, it will not hit the Traverse City area until midnight.
The storm will start with snow and sleet; and then, after midnight, until about 8 a.m., it will change to freezing rain, before it changes to rain after 8 a.m., Bak said. While .1- to .2 of ice expected isn't much, he said, it doesn't take much to make road conditions hazardous and expected the ice to impact the morning commute.
The system may stick around a couple of days, with 1- to 1.5 inches of rain, possibly 2, expected into Wednesday night, with temperatures in the mid-40s.
For Thursday and Thursday night, Bak said, temperatures will fall back into the mid-30s, prompting the rain to turn to snowfall, for which he said he expects about an inch. He said he expects it to be cooler on Friday, with highs in the high 30s, back to the 40s on Saturday with a chance of snow into Sunday morning.
Winds on Wednesday will be south, southeast, 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, but will diminish Wednesday night. Gusts could be up to 25 mph on Thursday until western winds blow, at which point gusts could reach up to 30 mph.
But, Bak said it didn't look like a strong system; and, he said, this type of weather is pretty standard for spring in northern Michigan, which he said could last into early May.
“I mean, it’s a pretty standard spring set-up, where winter doesn’t want to go away and summer wants to come in, so we do get these big changes from time to time,” Bak said.
Jeanine Rubert, owner of Pine Hill Village Gardens, agreed. She said she keeps a daily report book, and according to her ledgers, she thought spring was right on track compared to previous years in northern Michigan. Last March, she said, it got warm but then cold again in April, because, she said, March and April can be unpredictable here, and, she said she is never surprised to have snow in April, but disappointed if there's snow in May.
Rubert urged patience for gardeners, because, she said, it was still too early to plant anything that wasn't already outside. She said gardeners could start planting anywhere from the middle of April to late May, depending on what they want to plant.
"As soon as we start to get one or two days of like spring teaser weather, we’re all anxious to see something green and growing again and to get outside and get our hands in the dirt. So, yeah, this is the time of year where everyone’s excited about the prospect of spring and another gardening season,” she said.
Mike McDonald, chairman of the board of Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse, said he thought this year had more cold days but not really significant cold temperatures as in past years.
When asked how he felt the weather impacted the homeless community, McDonald said, "How does it impact the homeless? Well, my answer to you on that is walk around outside a little bit and you'll know. Unless they're at one of the places I just named, they're outside a lot during the day, those that are experiencing homelessness, and it's cold."
McDonald said when extreme temperatures hit on the weekends, what Safe Harbor normally has done is to stay open all day, not closing. He said, because of warm temperatures, Safe Harbor has stayed open only two weekend days in March, however it stayed open five out of the possible eight days in February.
Because temperatures are set to rise into the 40s this weekend, McDonald said Safe Harbor has no plans to stay open this weekend but staff checks the weather forecast Thursday or Friday to make a final decision.
"I like to say that I wish that we lived in a place that spring came with the calendars, but we don’t. I mean, usually, March goes — April doesn’t ever come in like a lamb, hardly ever up here. And, if it does, the lion is right next to it in the next week or so. It’s more the rare year that April showers, that there aren’t a few snow showers thrown in there," Rubert said. "'March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb,' it’s usually we can say that about April more than we can say that about March, I think, here.”
