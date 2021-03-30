NORTHPORT — Gusty winds were blamed for a brush fire north of Northport.
Flames could be seen in a wooded area near an orchard on East Peterson Park Road early Tuesday as firefighters worked to put them out.
Leelanau Township Fire Chief Hugh Cook said the property owner had a burn permit the week prior and burned some cherry wood. Hot ashes from that fire blew into the woods, starting a nearly one-acre blaze.
It happened east of Monique Road, a private drive linking to Foxview Drive.
Firefighters were called at about 5:20 a.m., Cook said. It's possible the fire burned for a few hours before anyone noticed, based on some large logs that had burned all the way through.
Tree stumps made the blaze hard to fight except on foot, although Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Fire and Rescue personnel managed to get a brush fire rig to one end of the woods to keep it from spreading, Cook said.
The fire never made it that far, and nearby houses weren't threatened, Cook said. Firefighters had the blaze out by about 8 a.m., with Suttons Bay Bingham Fire & Rescue helping as well.
Winds whipped through the area Tuesday morning, with a weather station at Grand Traverse Point Lighthouse clocking a 25-mile-per-hour gust at 5:30 a.m. and the National Weather Service issuing a gale warning for nearby waters that expired at noon.
