WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — A couple with Northern Michigan ties died Wednesday when their personal aircraft crashed in Georgia.
Robert and Sandra Denton, 76 and 75, respectively, were flying their single-engine Cessna 177B airplane from Leesburg, Florida, to Barrow County Airport in Winder, Georgia, when they crashed in Watkinsville, roughly 20 miles east-by-southeast of their destination.
The Dentons had a home in Williamsburg, Mich., according to a statement from the family, released by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Both were experienced pilots, according to the family’s statement.
“While taken from us far too soon, we find comfort knowing they were together and doing what they loved, flying,” the statement read. “Robert and Sandra lived life to the fullest and were two of the most thoughtful and loving people you could know.”
An earlier press release from the Oconee Sheriff’s Office indicated the plane crashed at about 2:35 p.m.
The incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Dentons also had homes in Clare, Mich., and The Villages in Florida, according to the family.
The Oconee County Fire Rescue and Georgia State Patrol Aviation unit assisted at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan also lent aid, according to the family.
