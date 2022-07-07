TRAVERSE CITY — For the first time in three years, the Wiigwaasmin Pageant will celebrate its 10th crowning at the Kchi Wiikwedong Anishinaabek Powwow during the 2022 National Cherry Festival.
The annual powwow is held by the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians at the Bayside Music Stage from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with grand entry at 11 a.m., and will celebrate Native American culture from across Turtle Island (North America).
The event is free and open to the public, with invited drum and vocals by the Spirit Lake, Bear River, and Odawa Nation singers, traditional dancing, followed by the pageant.
In an effort to uplift and support Native American youth living in the way of their ancestors, the Wiigwaasmin Pageant was created a decade ago by members of The Oginiiande Kwewok. The community of women, mothers, and grandmothers are also called the rose-colored ladies aka the “Pink Ladies,” who live and walk a traditional life or pledge wellbriety, a journey of hope and healing.
The pageant is open to any Native American youth who wishes to represent their people, culture, and heritage surrounding the cherry capital of the world, and offers opportunities to uplift their personal goals.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pageant hasn’t met in person since the 2019 crowning of the three titles of Miss Wiigwaasmin (ages 10-16), Little Miss Wiigwaasmin (ages 5-9), and Wiigwaasmin Warrior (5-16), held by Gijigo Shananaquet, Agnes Marshall and Ninonaquet Two Thunders.
The titles normally have a one-year term limit. Shananaquet retired her crown in 2020, and Marshall and Two Thunders will retire theirs this year after holding the titles through the pandemic.
“We are so proud of our youth, and their commitment of upholding the crowns after the last few years we have had,” said Samantha TwoCrow, pageant co-founder.
What started off as a conversation around the craft table between a group of women became an annual pageant that youth from sovereign nations all across the nation participate in, she said.
TwoCrow explained the pageant is not affiliated with any Native American sovereign nations, like most similar pageants open to Native youth, and is 100 percent funded by the community of the Oginiiande Kwewok.
Responsibilities of the crowns are to uphold the “ways of the ancestors,” by being a positive role model for younger native Americans in Indian country at various pow wows and cultural events that they attend throughout their term.
The contestants participate in three categories: public speaking, wiigwaasmin miijim (cherry food) and traditional dance. The pageant is specialized in the Anishinaabek way of life, “where our language, traditional foods, and dance are in the spotlight to honor the original people of these lands,” said Alexa Rae Day, co-founder of the pageant.
When the pageant was created in 2012, it honored Miss Wiigwaasmin, but was able to expand to two more titles, thanks to community efforts, Day explained.
She said that having her Anishinaabek identity has helped make her world bigger, and she wanted to give back.
“I wanted this for the future of my community,” Day said. The pageant is important because Indigenous representation matters during the National Cherry Festival, but also as an opportunity for Native American youth to aspire to, she said.
Along with TwoCrow, Day said that the pageant is honored to be a part of the heritage days at Grand Traverse Band’s powwow.
“It feels good to share our thriving culture with everyone who visits our beautiful Cherry Capital,” she said.
