LAKE LEELANAU — The Narrows Bridge in Lake Leelanau will get some long-awaited work that includes making room for pedestrians on both sides of the bridge.
A new deck, reconstruction of the bridge’s historic railings and improvements to the bridge approaches are also in the plans.
Information on the final design of the bridge, the construction schedule and traffic control will be presented from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 25, at the Leland Township Hall by staff from the MDOT Transportation Service Center in Traverse City.
The $1.7 million Michigan Department of Transportation project starts March 30 and is slated to end July 18.
One lane of the bridge will remain open during construction.
The work was originally to be done in 2019 as part of a project that resurfaced about 7 miles of state highway M-204, which runs through Lake Leelanau. The project was delayed when it became apparent that the bridge also needed some repairs.
The cost was originally set at $1.1 million.
James Lake, MDOT spokesperson, said 60 percent of the deck of the bridge was going to be patched, rather than replaced.
“We determined that it would be more cost efficient in the long run to simply replace the entire deck all at once,” Lake said.
The work will be done by Grand River Construction of Hudsonville.
Susan Och, Leland Township supervisor, said the bridge is structurally sound, but has some “spalling,” caused by water getting into concrete cracks and freezing. The process causes pieces of concrete to fall off the bridge.
“People who have taken their boats under the bridge have complained about pieces of the bridge falling off,” Och said.
Replacing the deck will fix that issue, Lake said.
Och said traffic over the bridge has increased in the last 20 years, especially foot traffic. Adding pedestrian walkways to the bridge that are separated from vehicle traffic will go a long way in keeping people safe, she said.
Over the last several years the Lake Leelanau Community Association has brainstormed ways to slow traffic as it comes through town.
Curb bumpouts that extend the sidewalk into the road were added last year at two intersections — M-204 and St. Mary’s Street and M-204 and St. Joseph. That work was also done by MDOT.
The idea is to make the downtown area look more like a village than a highway, which has the aim of slowing drivers down, Och said.
Adam Sleder is the manager of Dick’s Pour House on the west side of the Narrows. Sleder has to cross the bridge every day to get to work and says waiting in traffic will be a pain, but a necessary growing pain as the bridge work clearly needs to be done.
“There’s some really large pieces of concrete that have fallen down, which is a little unnerving when you consider the boats that go under there,” Sleder said.
With the increased traffic to Lake Leelanau, the bridge also needs to be wider, he said.
“The way it is now there’s really not a safe way to walk across the bridge,” Sleder said.
The Narrows Bridge was built in 1939 and was a project of the Federal Emergency Administration of Public Works, which put the nation’s unemployed people to work after the Great Depression.
“It was a luxury to have a brand new bridge in Lake Leelanau,” Och said.
Before that the community got from one side of the village to the other via a wooden bridge built in 1864 south of where the Narrows Bridge is located.
“Every once in a while a plank would fail and somebody’s tire would go through the bridge,” Och said.
