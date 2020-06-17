TRAVERSE CITY — The welcome mats could be rolled out for school in the fall. But they likely will come with caveats and restrictions as in-person instruction in the age of COVID-19 begins.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that Michigan schools might resume face-to-face learning as school districts approach phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan. Instruction comes with strict safety measures along with necessary flexibility from both educators on the process and the federal government on funding, Whitmer said during her press conference.
Whitmer highlighted the "incredible sacrifices" students, families and teachers made these past few months to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19. As the "curve has flattened," Whitmer said she is optimistic about a return in the fall.
The Return to School Roadmap, which will be announced June 30, will set the minimum health and safety requirements. Districts may choose to enact more aggressive measures if they choose.
Local schools officials already began planning for the return of face-to-face learning. Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Superintendent Nick Ceglarek along with several other area top administrators and education leaders released an outline of their Return to Learn plan Tuesday.
The plan, which was put together with input from educators in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties, focuses on six fundamental priorities — wellness factors, common learning platforms, technology infrastructure, social and emotional resources, professional development, and considerations for building preparation, transportation and childcare needs.
Ceglarek said they sought guidance on the plan from the local health department.
"There's uncertainty," he said. "We don't know what fall looks like, but what we do know is that we're going to be planning for multiple different contingencies, included face-to-face instruction and as traditional a sense as we can get."
Northern Michigan falls into phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan, which allows — with certain restrictions — school to commence, Ceglarek said.
Public health data on the pandemic will inform decisions on opening schools, and Whitmer said school officials need to be "nimble" if the situation calls for in-person instruction to be shut down again or if other protocols need to be put in place
"We've got to be prepared for spikes that might happen over the next school year," Whitmer said. "We need to be prepared to move quickly between scenarios."
Tonya Allen, chair of the Return to Learn Advisory Council, said they will continue to examine data and make recommendations to Whitmer.
"This is a crisis unlike any we’ve seen before, and we are committed working closely together to ensure we get this right," Allen said.
Matt Olson, Benzie Central Schools superintendent, said he'd like to see a return to normalcy as long as they are safe. He is remaining guarded about his expectations for the coming school year.
"I want to see what that is before I start breaking out the red carpet," Olson said. "We've definitely learned that things change fast."
Olson said Benzie officials have done "some local — unscientific — surveying" of the community to see if students and parents are hesitant about going back to school. For some, he said, the answer is yes.
Olson others are working to alleviate those concerns and potentially provide options for those families.
"How people feel today could be different a couple of months from now," he said. "My hope is that things are better, but we have to acknowledge there could be some setbacks. Having this plan in place means we're not going to be caught having to scramble like we were in March."
John VanWagoner, current Alpena Public Schools superintendent and future Traverse City Area Public Schools superintendent, said there are many details of the return to in-person instruction that have to be ironed out.
He wonders how many days will be face to face, if the full student population will be allowed in the building, and if the 6-foot social distancing policy will remain in place — a requirement most schools do not have the space to follow. He said he expects a hybrid model of in-person and virtual instruction.
"A lot depends on what the landscape looks like in that first week of September," he said.
