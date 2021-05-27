TRAVERSE CITY — Decades-long calls from educators and advocates for the state to “fund to the base” might not be needed much longer.
What was already set to be the largest investment in public education in Michigan’s history likely will get even bigger under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s revised school aid budget proposal.
Whitmer announced Thursday that her $15.9 billion school aid budget will increase by $664 million as part of a plan to spend more than $2 billion in surplus state revenues and federal COVID-19 relief funding. The extra dollars would close a school funding equity gap for the first time since efforts to do so began nearly 30 years ago.
Under Whitmer’s original proposal, K-12 funding would have been increased $164 to $8,275 per student in the lowest-funded districts. The highest-funded districts would get an additional $82 per student.
The governor’s revised budget would mean all districts and charter schools receive $8,692 in base per-student aid from the state. That is another $581 for the lowest districts and an additional $163 for those near the top. The move would close the $418 gap between lowest-funded districts and the base foundation allowance.
An asterisk to the proposal is that equity gaps will still remain. The base will stay the base, but school districts such as Bloomfield Hills — which gets more than $12,000 per student — will continue to receive higher amounts based on the formula laid out in Proposal A, legislation passed in 1994 that reformed local tax law and education funding policy to address inequity.
Whitmer’s plan also uses a weighted funding formula to support at-risk students with an additional $20.4 million, special education with $60 million and English language learners at $12.2 million. Nearly $42 million will go toward literacy coaches and another $50 million to help operate mental health programs for students.
Tim Quinn, the founder of the Michigan Leadership Institute and former president of Northwestern Michigan College, is part of the School Finance Research Collaborative. The SFRC is an organization made up of education advocates and experts that seeks to fix “Michigan’s broken school funding approach” and make it “fair for all students.”
An 2019 SFRC study called for the state to fund all school districts at the same per-pupil figure of $9,590. The study also showed additional monies should be given to districts per pupil based on weighted formulas for special education students, English language learner students and students in poverty among other criteria.
“If all school districts serve students from the same (socioeconomic) populations, a flat amount of money per pupil for every district would be ideal. Obviously, that’s not the case,” Quinn said. “You have some districts that serve high-needs kids to a greater extent than others do, and everyone knows that with poverty comes greater needs for the education of kids.”
Quinn called Whitmer’s revised proposal a “giant step in the right direction.”
“This goal — to close the funding gap between the schools of wealth and the schools of poverty — has been on the books since Proposal A was passed in 1994,” he said. “Equity is an ideal that is out there, but achieving it is a long journey.”
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, has fought for equity since he became a legislator. Although Schmidt, the chair of the school aid appropriations subcommittee, was happy with the spirit of Whitmer’s proposal, he wasn’t too pleased with how Whitmer announced her plan, which she did from a school library in Bay City.
Schmidt said neither he nor any of his fellow legislators were given much detail about what Whitmer was going to announce, and he accused the governor of “governing through press conference.” Schmidt would like Whitmer to focus on closing the communication gap as well as the equity gap.
“There’s lots of presentations, but no conversations,” Schmidt said. “Kudos that they recognize the gap in funding and want to close it. That’s good. I like that. But I’m disappointed that I hear about it via a press conference.”
Both the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives are expected to respond with revised proposals. All three sides agreed last week to begin budget negotiations with a July 1 target for agreement.
The proposal out of the Senate bumped up per-pupil funding by $125 and $250, while the House proposed $50 and $100. The House plan, however, included an additional one-time flat payment of about $120 per student.
John Roth, the Republican state representative from Michigan’s 104th district who represents Traverse City, said they have not talked about any changes to the House proposal yet, but he expects an increase to K-12 funding to be included.
“It’s not 100 percent, but I really don’t see us rejecting that money,” Roth said. “Everyone wants to do the right thing for our kids.”
The fight for equity has long been a cause in northern Michigan. Roth said he is happy to see the state in a position to close the gap.
“There’s a push for that,” he said. “We’re close to being there.”
