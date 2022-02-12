TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a virtual visit to the Career-Tech Center in Traverse City to share her budget proposal for the state of Michigan with superintendents in the Northwest Education Services Intermediate School District.
Whitmer shared her $74.1 billion budget for the state of Michigan on Wednesday, which includes $18.4 billion dedicated to education. The education plan in Whitmer’s proposed budget recommends a wide range of investments in teacher retention, mental health services and efforts to address pandemic learning loss.
On Friday, Whitmer met with NorthEd superintendent Nick Ceglarek and other education leaders in the ISD over Zoom to present her budget proposal. The event was meant to be in person at NorthEd’s Career-Tech Center in Traverse City, but inclement weather conditions precluded the governor from making the trek north.
Ceglarek said Whitmer is a “champion for students and education in Michigan.”
“It’s been a very, very challenging couple of years, and I am just so proud of the superintendents and school leaders in our region that have worked collaboratively. They’ve worked tirelessly to keep our schools open in person,” Ceglarek said. “And we really appreciate your efforts to ensure that we continue to get flexibility so that we can continue to operate in person.”
February also is Career and Technical Education month, so the ISD kicked off the meeting with presentations from high school students who attend Career-Tech programs within the ISD and Whitmer presented a proclamation celebrating NorthEd’s Career-Tech Center.
Welding student Carter Shepard from Traverse City Central High School gifted a piece of welded artwork to the governor, Engineering Academy students Will Finnegan from Central High School and Madison Brown from Grand Traverse Academy presented their student-engineered robots and Engineering Academy students Ryan Novak and Kass Caugh from Traverse City West Senior High School spoke about their work in the autonomous vehicle challenge.
Among the many investments in education Whitmer proposed in her budget, she recommended $31 million go to vocational education and career and technical education, a boost in per-pupil funding from $8,700 to $9,135, $361 million go toward student mental health services and $1.6 billionbe dedicated to educator retention programs.
“I know how tough the last couple of years have been for all of us, but certainly in our education system, the incredible additional stress you’ve all taken on to meet the needs of our students and their families,” Whitmer said “I’m bowled over by the incredible work that you’ve done through the most challenging circumstances.”
The governor’s budget proposal is a higher dollar amount than in recent years, in part because of one-time COVID relief dollars. It is also not final; it still needs to be negotiated by the state legislature, which currently has a Republican majority.
Whitmer stressed the importance of educators’ voices in the process of the budget being evaluated by the legislature and encouraged the educators on the call to stay engaged.
“Your voices are really important and some of your voices informed the budget that I’ve introduced, but we can’t just rest on our laurels,” Whitmer said. “We got to stay engaged as the legislature starts to do their work.”
As previously reported, schools across northern Michigan have faced their share of staffing and substitute shortages that have at times shuttered classrooms for days at a time and pushed some school districts to hire non-certified applicants.
One of the major causes of the teacher shortage is a decrease in enrollment in teacher certification programs. For this, Whitmer has proposed $600 million of the state’s budget go toward educator recruitment programs, which includes scholarships to teacher certification programs and stipends for student teachers.
Despite some speculation from Republican legislators, Whitmer said the one-time federal pandemic federal relief dollars will not be used for the ongoing expenses in order to ensure that the money going toward education addresses long-term problems. Instead, she said, her budget proposes that one-time funding goes toward the state’s “rainy day fund”
“It is really strategic in terms of: how do we address the teacher shortage? How do we draw more people into the profession? How do we thank people who put their own health on the line to continue ensuring that they can meet the needs of our kids?” Whitmer said. “That’s what’s driven this.”
Whitmer’s proposed education plan also includes:
- $222 million to fully fund supports for economically disadvantaged students
- $150 million to increase supports for special education students
- $66 million for school safety programs
- $50 million for before and after school programs to help students with unfinished learning needs
- $56 million to the Great Start Readiness Program, Michigan’s free preschool program.
