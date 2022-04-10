TRAVERSE CITY — Two lawsuits filed this week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Planned Parenthood aim to preemptively preserve abortion access in Michigan.
If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion could become illegal in Michigan under a 1931 law, including in cases of rape and incest. Whitmer moved last week to ask the Michigan Supreme Court to resolve whether the state’s Constitution protects abortion rights.
“However we personally feel about abortion, a woman’s health, not politics, should drive important medical decisions,” Whitmer said in a press release. “A woman must be able to make her own medical decisions with the advice of a healthcare professional she trusts – politicians shouldn’t make that decision for her.”
Overturning Roe v. Wade would criminalize abortion in Michigan, Whitmer said, and if the U.S. Supreme Court removes a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, the Michigan Supreme Court should step in.
The 1931 ban became unconstitutional with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973, and the procedure became legal in Michigan. If the landmark decision protecting abortion rights is struck down it will be left to each state to regulate abortions.
About an hour after Whitmer filed her lawsuit Thursday, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Dr. Sarah Wallett, chief medical officer for the organization and an abortion provider, filed a lawsuit to block enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban.
The lawsuit asks for an immediate court order to restrain Attorney General Dana Nessel from enforcing the ban, though Nessel, a Democrat, has previously said she will not prosecute any woman seeking an abortion.
Wallett said the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned keeps her up at night.
“That’s what I worry about, that people would not be able to access the healthcare they have today,” Wallett said. “We’re living with a lot of uncertainty as providers of the service and as Michiganders seeking an abortion not knowing if the right to an abortion that we’ve had for almost 50 years could be gone.”
Traverse City attorney Blake Ringsmuth said the lawsuits are necessary to preserve the right for people to make decisions regarding their body — specifically women.
“If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade we have every opportunity in this state to set our own course, and we should,” Ringsmuth said. “These lawsuits are a proper and important step to do so.”
Michigan joined several states that have passed or are trying to pass restrictive abortion laws in October when Rep. Steve Carra from the state House introduced a “heartbeat” bill that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually at about six weeks gestation.
Michigan House Bill 4664 makes an exception for medical emergencies.
Similar heartbeat bills have been proposed in several states since 2018, becoming law in at least eight states, including Texas. Providers in Texas appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court for emergency relief, which was denied.
“These bans are extreme measures that insert politics into what should be a decision between patients and their providers,” Wallett said.
They are not based on science or medical knowledge and can have a detrimental affect on a woman’s life medically, physically, emotionally and financially, she said.
According to a WDIV/Detroit News poll done in January, about 67 percent of Michigan voters support Roe, while 19 percent want it overturned. About 77 percent of voters believe abortion is something that should be a decision made between a woman and her doctor.
Whitmer’s lawsuit claims the 1931 abortion ban violates the due process clause of the Michigan Constitution, which provides a right to privacy and bodily autonomy. It also claims the ban denies women equal rights because it was put in place to reinforce antiquated notions of the proper role of women in society.
