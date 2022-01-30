BELLAIRE — Criminal cases filed in a local district court against four of 14 men charged in various courts with participating in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, are on what has become a lengthy hold, while attorneys review voluminous material obtained during the discovery process.
Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor and twin brothers Michael and William Null each face felony charges in 86th District Court, including possession of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit a crime and providing material support to a terrorist or terrorist organization.
Attorneys for the men declined comment or did not return a request for comment. Court records show the men were among those who disputed Whitmer’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and were associated with or members of Wolverine Watchman, a far-right militia.
The four men charged in Antrim County are among those arraigned in October 2020, after a 15-page affidavit by FBI Special Agent Richard J. Trask II filed in U.S. District court described a multi-state investigation by FBI and Michigan State Police investigators who employed confidential human sources and undercover agents who recorded the group’s planning and training.
Preliminary exams for the men charged in 86th District Court were scheduled Nov. 3, 2020, Feb. 17, 2021 and April 14, 2021 — the delays once for a spike in COVID-19 cases and twice at the request of attorneys, as previously reported.
“A stipulation and proposed order asked for an adjournment for attorneys to have time to review voluminous amounts of discovery in this matter,” Dawn Wagoner, 86th District Court acting court administrator, said Wednesday.
Presiding Judge Michael Stepka signed previous stipulations and no new date for the preliminary hearing — a hearing where a judge decides whether the prosecution has met its burden of proof for the case to proceed to circuit court — has been set, records show.
Impact of federal court filings on local cases
Defense filings in a Grand Rapids federal court, where five other men face charges stemming from the investigation, accuse the government of entrapment. Those claims, coupled with responses filed by U.S. government attorneys show testimony in that court could impact the district court cases, which are being prosecuted by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.
Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani is lead prosecutor in the state court cases. Nessel’s office declined comment on what impact an entrapment defense in the federal court cases could have in district court.
“While we remain focused on securing accountability against the state defendants, it would be inappropriate to discuss our intentions for future proceedings given the case is ongoing,” said AG Press Secretary Lynsey Mukomel. “Once we move to trial, we will file a witness list 30 days prior to the scheduled start, per the court rules.”
Earlier this month, attorneys for five men charged in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, argued the charges against Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Jr., Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are the result of government overreach.
A sixth man, Ty Garbin, was also charged in federal court and in August was sentenced to six years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.
“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her family,” Garbin in August said at his sentencing hearing.
“I have had a lot of time to reflect on my actions, and I never realized what my actions would have caused to her, but also her family,” Garbin said, offering an apology to the governor, her family and the Garbin family for fear and stress his actions caused.
Garbin, as part of his plea, agrees to cooperate with law enforcement, including providing testimony in future court proceedings if required.
Entrapment defense by federal court defendants Defendants say government agents and informants “concocted, hatched, and pushed” the kidnapping plan.
They allege it was undercover agents, confidential informants and “Dan,” an FBI confidential human source also known as “Thor,” and not the defendants, who first broached the idea of kidnapping the governor from her lakeside summer home north of Elk Rapids.
Federal prosecutors say this is false.
Information used in support of the original indictment states members of the militia group were attempting to obtain addresses of local law-enforcement officers in order to target and kill them as early as March 2020 and prior to any discussion of a kidnapping plot.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert J. Jonker on Tuesday declined a joint defense motion seeking to dismiss the federal case against the five men on entrapment grounds.
The judge’s decision does not preclude attorneys from presenting an entrapment defense at trial, which in order to be successful must show the government induced defendants who were otherwise not predisposed to crime, to plan the kidnapping.
On Wednesday, Jonker declined another defense motion, this one filed by an attorney representing Franks and seeking to compel the government to grant immunity to unnamed FBI agents and confidential sources involved in the criminal investigation.
The trial in federal court is scheduled to begin in Grand Rapids on March 8.
”Voluminous” evidence & an Elk Rapids map
Evidence cited by the defense and the prosecution in the federal case include audio recordings, text messages, social media postings and other material collected by undercover FBI agents, “Dan,” another FBI informant named Stephen Robeson, among others not yet named, as part of the investigation.
Portions of this “voluminous” evidence — 250 hours of recordings, 1,100 hours of recorded surveillance and 400,000 direct messages, records show — also appears relevant to the four cases in 86th District Court.
For example, a map hand-drawn on lined yellow paper and referred to in federal court documents, shows the location of the Elk Rapids Police Department in relation to Gov. Whitmer’s summer home, a local boat launch and a U.S. 31 bridge.
FBI and court records show about a dozen armed men in three cars surveilled the governor’s summer home in Elk Rapids Township the night of Sept. 12, 2020, with at least two of the men inspecting the bridge as part of research into destroying it with explosives in order to slow law enforcement’s response.
“PP 3 miles, Everything else 20+ miles out,” handwriting on the map states, regarding the local police department.
Elk Rapids Police Chief Dave Centala said Thursday the FBI hadn’t notified him of the map, though said he was familiar with the location of the governor’s vacation home and his officers could respond to a call coming from that address in 2 or 3 minutes.
“If they took out the bridge we’d just go around,” Centala said, of an alternate route through downtown via Dexter Street, which connects with U.S. 31 north of the bridge the men are accused of surveilling.
Wisconsin “double agent”
A Wisconsin-based court case against Robeson, one of the FBI’s informants who the government has since labeled a “double agent” in court documents, also could have relevance to the four cases on hold in 86th District Court.
Robeson, who records show played a central role in the kidnapping investigation, is scheduled Feb. 3 to be sentenced in federal court in Wisconsin, for an illegal possession of a firearm charge.
The FBI acknowledged in court filings it terminated Robeson’s CHS status shortly after more than a dozen men were arrested Oct 7, 2020, in the kidnapping plot.
“Because CHS Steve’s actions were so far outside the bounds of the cooperation agreement, it was terminated and he was charged with, and convicted of, being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Western District of Wisconsin,” government attorneys said in a Jan. 6 court filing. “In summary, CHS Steve was a double agent’ often working against the interests of the government.”
These same filings state Robeson failed to notify agents of video recordings of nighttime surveillance of the governor’s summer home and told other informants to encrypt certain training roster, and destroy evidence.
“Steve’s plea agreement explicitly states that it only resolves the federal case against him in Wisconsin,” a response document filed Monday in federal court states.
“It does not protect him from prosecution by state or federal authorities in Michigan,” the federal response states. “His sworn testimony could provide the necessary proof of intent to pursue new charges against him here or in state court.”
Mukomel, with the state’s AG’s office, said Thursday she had no information on possible state charges against Robeson in Michigan.
Federal case witnesses
There are potential complications in the federal case, too.
FBI Special Agent Trask was fired after being arrested in July on a domestic violence charge. Trask last month pleaded no contest in a remote hearing in a Kalamazoo court, where his wife spoke in support of Trask and his FBI career.
And FBI agents who worked with “Dan,” Jayson Chambers and Henrik Impola, are not on federal court witness lists.
Media reports show Chambers encountered controversy when he incorporated a private security business and Impola has been accused of perjury in an unrelated case.
Assistant Attorney General George Thompson, who signed some of the state case documents and previously argued on behalf of Nessel’s office in some 86th District Court hearings, retired over the summer, an AG spokesperson said.
Thompson in May was pulled from the state court cases after his role in an Oakland County arson prosecution where a man was convicted, was questioned according to news reports.
Special Prosecutor Beth Greenberg Morrow’s report recommended vacating the conviction after determining Oakland County, which at that time employed Townsend as a prosecutor, had information which was not provided to the defense.
A judge vacated Juwan Deering’s conviction last fall; he’d been sentenced in 2006 and was serving a life sentence for charges related to a house fire where five children died.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.