BELLAIRE — A judge will hear arguments on whether a man accused of participating in a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor should be allowed to attend government meetings.
Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac, is asking 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn to modify the conditions of his bond, which bar him from having contact with any government official.
“My client just wants to attend meetings and participate in the governmental process,” said Molitor’s attorney, Bill Barnett. “He’s not convicted. He’s not in jail. He’s said it’s important to him to be able to participate and we’re just hoping the court will allow him to do that.”
Barnett filed the motion June 23, court records show, specifying the Wexford County Board of Commissioners and Clam Lake Township meetings as ones of particular interest.
Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel’s office is prosecuting the case. Danny Wimmer, Nessel’s press secretary, said their office would respond to the motion in court and “allow our pleading to state our position.”
Molitor is one of five men charged in 2020 in Antrim County with providing material support for an act of terrorism as part of a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her lakeside vacation home near Elk Rapids.
Four of the men, including Molitor, also were charged with possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, court records show.
The other defendants charged in local state court are: Shawn Fix, 40, of Belleville, Brian Higgins, 54, a resident of Wisconsin, and twin brothers Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell, and William Null, 38, of Shelbyville.
Higgins, in March, pleaded guilty to a single charge of attempting to provide material support for an act of terrorism — a five-year felony — and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a plea agreement.
Fix, in June, pleaded guilty to a single charge of providing material support for an act of terrorism — a 20-year felony — agreed to unspecified restitution and also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, records show.
Fix and Higgins will be sentenced after trial, Judge Hamlyn said previously in court during their respective plea hearings.
Molitor and the Nulls have pleaded not guilty to the charges they face and are scheduled to stand trial in August.
Wexford County Commission meeting minutes show Molitor has previously attended those meetings and given public comment; most recently in January 2020, months prior to his arrest and the subsequent charges by state prosecutors.
During that meeting, Molitor shared documents related to an effort by gun rights supporters, asking elected officials to designate Wexford County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” — a largely symbolic gesture, according to meeting minutes.
By April 2023, elected officials in about 53 – out of a total of 83 – counties in Michigan had passed Second Amendment resolutions, according to an analysis by Bridge Michigan. Wexford County was among them, passing the resolution on Feb. 19, 2020, in a 9-0 vote, meeting minutes show.
Three county officials who were contacted said they would have no issue with Molitor attending government meetings – as long as it did not violate his bond conditions.
“He’s a citizen of the county and, unless there was something specific that would bar him, he would be welcome to give public comment,” Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said Wednesday.
“Based on my understanding of the law, a person is to be presumed innocent until they’re found guilty,” Porterfield said. “Until that point, we would welcome any input from any citizen.”
Porterfield said he checked in with the board of commissioners Chair Gary Taylor and Taylor told him he would not oppose Molitor’s attendance as long as his bond allowed it, adding there is nothing in Michigan’s Open Meetings Act to preclude it.
Wexford County Commissioner Julie Theobald said – speaking for herself only and not the full board – she is well-acquainted with Molitor’s family and had no objection to his attendance at meetings.
“He has never showed anything but the utmost respect to me,” Theobald said.
A court hearing is scheduled July 25, records show.
In another case-related court filing, Judge Hamlyn on June 30 signed a writ of habeas corpus, sought by Barnett, seeking to compel Adam Fox, who prosecutors have said was a ringleader of the plot, to testify on Molitor’s behalf.
Fox in 2022 was convicted in federal court of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Records show he is currently incarcerated in Florence ADX, a high-security federal prison in Colorado.
“It’s been relayed to me that he is willing to cooperate with Mr. Molitor’s defense,” Barnett said.
Earlier this year, 13th Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer granted a prosecution motion to consolidate the cases, deciding the charges were similar enough for all defendants to be tried together.
Barnett opposed the motion, stating that Molitor had no role in planning the kidnap plot and previously told the court he believed Fox could testify to that.
A coin flip reportedly decided which of the two judges in the 13th Circuit would preside over the case and, in late February, the court announced Hamlyn had been randomly assigned.
Any additional agreements between the three defendants who are pleading not guilty and the state would likely be negotiated prior to a final status conference scheduled Aug. 17.
A two-week trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 21 at the Antrim County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.