GRAYLING — Hours after reinstating restrictions on gatherings in northern Michigan to combat the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke in front of 620 troops at Camp Grayling.
Whitmer led the annual and ceremonial inspection of troops Friday morning at the Michigan National Guard’s Pass and Review. She stood on a Humvee beside Adjutant Major Gen. Paul Rogers and Col. Lavetta Benne, Chief of Staff for the Army, and paraded along a field lined with groups of soldiers.
After the event, a spokesperson with the National Guard said there were fewer than 100 spectators and about 620 troops at the ceremony. That makes the total a gathering almost three times the cap for outdoor events outlined in Whitmer’s latest executive order.
The MI Safe Start plan prohibits outdoor gatherings of more than 250 for regions including the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, with a cap of 100 elsewhere in the state. Friday’s executive order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. and the event at Camp Grayling took place at about 9 a.m.
Whitmer’s appearance at the ceremony was seen as hypocritical by some, including Republican lawmakers.
“She’s playing a double standard the day that she puts further restrictions on establishments across Michigan and across (MERC) Regions 6 and 8 in particular,” said state Rep. Triston Cole of Michigan’s 105th district, covering Antrim County. “It’s so incredibly frustrating for the double talk and the ‘do as I say, not as I do’ attitude coming from this administration.”
But Whitmer’s spokesperson said the appearance sent no mixed messages.
The annual event, which normally has twice as many spectators and graduated soldiers participating, took place outdoors with universal masking and social distancing among all participants.
State employees present wore masks in the grandstand and were spaced 6 feet apart.
When asked if the executive order includes exceptions that would have permitted gatherings of more than 250 for state or military personnel, Whitmer’s spokesperson provided no response.
That didn’t matter to Dave Winkle, a veteran of the U.S. Marines and President of northern Michigan veteran suicide support group 22-2-NONE. He said Pass and Review is a necessary practice with the Armed Forces that serves a purpose beyond what may appear to be a graduation.
“I think it has to happen,” Winkle said. “It’s a way to look at the product you’re putting out. The National Guard is America’s next step up above the police. If you get in a situation where you have to have them, you need to know your people are ready.”
Winkle said the commander-in-chief doesn’t usually get the chance to see all the troops in one place. A Pass and Review is also that one chance to fulfill that responsibility.
“They swear an oath to protect the country,” Winkle said. “Sometimes that comes with sacrificing a little bit weather that be in the face of the pandemic or not.”
Rebecca Lignon of Traverse City, whose father is a Vietnam veteran, said the criticism isn’t because it was a military demonstration, nor because Whitmer was present doing her job.
The governor had the choice when others didn’t.
“There were several high schools, who were able to do this very same thing, but did not,” Lignon said. She said she was disappointed and thought graduating seniors could and would have complied with the same level of distancing and masking at graduations as was displayed at Camp Grayling on Friday if the opportunity was presented.
Lignon’s daughter Brittany didn’t receive honors recognition and a graduation ceremony from Traverse City West. In lieu, the area high schools honored the Class of 2020 with a senior walk. If a late ceremony were to take place, she said Brittany wouldn’t have wanted to attend.
Speakers at the ceremony honored National Guard soldiers’ response to the coronavirus pandemic after reading the names of 117 fallen soldiers.
Whitmer cited in her speech, to date, 72,000 coronavirus tests have been administered by National Guard personnel, 7 million pounds of food were distributed to state food banks and 130 arrived in Midland hours after a 500-year flood.
“Before World War I, brave men and women, trained here in Camp Grayling to face our nation’s adversaries,” Whitmer said during the ceremony. “Historic panoramic photos of this very same field show soldiers on horseback training to save the United States of America. Those warriors would be proud of the legacy you have built in their honor.”
Rogers commended the National Guard for its response to the coronavirus pandemic and troops for their resilience in abiding by restrictions.
He said the situation the troops entered in the spring and summer was different than in years past.
“We had a pandemic to adjust to, not hide and run in fear of, but to adjust to measure the risks to take the proper precautions,” Rogers said.
‘Trajectory’ led to restrictions
During the event Whitmer spoke to reporters for the first time since the two orders took effect, closing some bars in northern Michigan to indoor service while limiting indoor gatherings to groups of 10 or fewer.
She said while her office was looking at data regarding the percent-positive and testing, hospitalizations often are a lagging indicator.
“What we’re concerned about is the trajectory of positive cases,” Whitmer said. “We know we have what it takes to push the curve down, we’ve done it. We’re in a stronger position than a lot of other states, but the way these numbers are moving is very concerning.”
Whitmer said she is concerned about a lack of significant ICU bed space in northern Michigan hospitals.
The two regions with more restrictions, the Traverse City Economic Recovery Region and the Upper Peninsula have the two lowest new daily cases per million in the state. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ data on coronavirus hospitalizations, no patients who tested positive for the disease in the Upper Peninsula were hospitalized. Seven were in the 17-county Traverse City Economic Recovery Region (three in ICU, one on a ventilator).
The number of coronavirus cases in Grand Traverse County tripled in July, but the percent-positive rate for the county and region never rose above 3 percent — the amount experts deem to be community spread.
Whitmer said, however, the system could quickly become overwhelmed.
“Just a handful of COVID cases would mean that there’s no ICU beds for anyone else if you have a heart attack, if you’re having a baby,” she said. “That’s why it’s always that balance of what the trajectory is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.