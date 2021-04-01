CHEBOYGAN — Owen Goslin checked his email, read through a response he’d received from a division chief at the Michigan Attorney General’s office and knew he and his friends had a decision to make.
They could call the sheriff, call the Michigan State Police, file a civil lawsuit accusing Cheboygan County Commissioners of an Open Meetings Act violation, or come up with a better plan.
“It got packaged as a ‘Declaration of Concern’ resolution,’” Goslin said, of a recent vote by commissioners he says was illegal. “Long story short, that is what got me to understand some of the levers of power that citizens have.”
On Jan. 26 Cheboygan County Commissioners unanimously passed a Declaration of Concern resolution, which calls on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to “immediately end the shutdown” and lift all state restrictions imposed in response to the pandemic.
But the resolution was not included in the board’s meeting packet.
It was not listed on the meeting agenda and no public comment was taken prior to its passage, board records show.
Freedom of Information Act requests filed by Goslin and others found commissioners had discussed the issue over email and out of the public eye, which he said likely ran afoul of the OMA.
This issue has been litigated in Michigan courts — in 2016, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled email deliberations among a quorum of members of a public body constitute an OMA violation.
Goslin is one of a loosely affiliated group of county residents who say they’ve become increasingly alarmed by the community spread of COVID-19 in this rural county of 26,000.
And more recently, by the spread of misinformation about the disease and vaccinations.
“It’s nonsense, just total nonsense the conspiracies that some people are spreading that are not at all scientific,” said Lena Thompson, who worked as a Ford Motor Co. engineering manager in Detroit before retiring to Cheboygan.
Ending restrictions like mask wearing, social distancing and capacity limits in restaurants and other buildings as supported by the declaration, could make more people sick and delay the economic recovery commissioners say they are trying to encourage, she said.
The group didn’t really want a criminal investigation or a court case, Thompson’s wife, Debbie Pond said, they just wanted a way to counter misinformation with facts.
“We wanted them to leave public health decisions to the public health experts,” said Pond, who has a master’s degree social work and has studied public health.
Goslin filed an OMA complaint with the AG’s office, Thompson began a letter writing campaign, Pond attended meetings and another ally, former commissioner and retired attorney Leonard Page, began negotiating with commissioners and county staff.
“He showed them our hand and made the offer,” Goslin said.
If the commission agreed to host a public town hall with health department experts, the group would drop their OMA complaint — a deal acknowledged by Commission Chair John Wallace.
“One of the claimants said that we had violated the Open Meetings Act and that they’d be satisfied if we had the town hall,” Wallace said. “I think it was a positive way to resolve it.”
Page agreed.
“Both sides came to the conclusion that getting local expertise on what is happening was in the best interests of the public,” he said Wednesday.
The town hall took place March 24, in person inside the county building and remotely for those who wanted to tune in from home.
Dr. Josh Meyerson, of District Health Department 4 and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, and Health Officer Denise Bryan, attended remotely.
For more than two hours, they answered questions about the virus, how it’s spread, the accuracy of testing and the safety of the vaccine.
Goslin and his friends had figured out a way to use the levers of power to force the town hall, and that felt pretty great, he said.
Even if the mood inside the county building was tense at times and some of the questions were argumentative and repeated baseless conspiracy theories.
“I don’t know much about Elon Musk and his problems,” Wallace said Wednesday, when asked what he thought of the more outlandish questions.
“We tried to keep it a matter of question and answers not debate,” he said. “We had the experts from the health department on hand, along with the law. Dr. Meyerson did an excellent job and we were lucky to have him.”
Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont attended, masked, and praised the work of healthcare workers and volunteers, who staffed recent vaccine clinics that took place at a local KFC restaurant.
Meyerson said Wednesday vaccine hesitancy isn’t new, neither is distrust of the government or belief in conspiracy theories. He said he reacts to all three by listening closely to what people ask and responding with facts.
One woman who spoke at the town hall called COVID-19 the “plan-demic,” asserting it was both manufactured and no worse than the flu.
Meyerson gave annual average U.S. statistics on deaths from the flu (20,000 to 40,000) and deaths from COVID-19 (more than 500,000 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020).
A man said he was certain the vaccines alter human genes.
Meyerson said that was impossible since human DNA exists in the nucleus of our cells and the vaccine does not enter the nucleus.
Then, he offered a hypothesis:
“The people who expressed the most frustration and vaccine hesitancy may not be a representative sample of the community,” he said. “Yes, they feel passionate about the issue, though do not necessarily represent what the majority of the community wants.”
Afterward, there was agreement on at least one thing between Goslin and Wallace.
Both said it had been a largely positive event and recommended other counties schedule a town hall of their own.
Still, the irony of the state-wide shut down order vs. the local declaration wasn’t lost on Page.
“None of the counties passing resolutions challenging these orders took opportunity of prior consultation with local county health experts or even county lawyers,” Page said.
