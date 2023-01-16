On this day to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a man who gave his life to promote equality, Traverse City area venues are offering a variety of ways to celebrate his message.
Among them are:
• The Great Lakes Children’s Museum will be offering programs in honor of King today, including a story time with “The Peace Book” by Todd Parr, as well as games and activities that are meant to teach kids about peace. King’s lessons about equality and some of his famous quotes are incorporated throughout.
Peace Day will feature two sessions from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sign up at www.greatlakeskids.org. The price for the program is included in admission to the museum today.
• Today, admission is free to the Dennos Museum Center, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Northwestern Michigan College’s Canticum Novum choral group will perform tonight at a free concert titled “Remembering MLK,” which has been put on by Building Bridges with Music, a local nonprofit organization, since 2003.
The 7 p.m. concert also will feature singers Joan Belgrave, a nationally acclaimed jazz and soul artist; Mark Scott, a former lead singer of the Motown group The Miracles; Joel Fluent Greene, a poet and spoken word artist; and Lisa McCall’s dance group, which does a combination of African, Caribbean and Cuban dance.
Linda Yohn, a Detroit-based radio host, also will be there as the master of ceremonies, and she will discuss the history of King’s connection to Motown.
Register for free at https://www.cityoperahouse.org/
It will be live-streamed at https://musichub.live/mlk2023/
For more Black History Month programming from NMC, visit www.nmc.edu/news/2023/01/embrace-the-dream-events.html
