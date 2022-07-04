TRAVERSE CITY — John Smith remembers coming up to the National Cherry Festival while growing up in Saginaw.
“We were always here for Cherry Festival ... this was the place to be every summer,” Smith said.
Now living in Greenville, S.C., where he moved to in 1996, the entrepreneur still returns. But it’s not a vacation. It’s to give people a “dip.”
He and his wife, T.J., own Halo Dips, a popular vendor at the Cherry Farm Market, which is located next to the souvenir tent and food court at Open Space Park.
They offer about 20 different “all natural” dip mixes, which sell for $6 each or three for $15, five for $20 or eight for $30.
They always offer “Cherry Festival only” flavors, he said. This year it’s Cherry BBQ, Cherry Sriracha, Cherry Bacon and Cherry Cheesecake. The cheesecake is new this year.
His favorite is the one with a kick: “The Cherry Sriracha is where it’s at!”
All of his mixes are available online, but these special flavors are for the “fest only,” he said.
Halo Dips is one of newer features at the Cherry Farm Market, which also offers Grand Traverse Sauce Company, The Licorice Guy, Harborview Lavender Farms, Six Ligs, Erg Bars, the Cherry Stop, Ferry Farms, Out of the Woods, Sleeping Bear Farms, Cherry Connection and Full Service Snack Co.
They were here last year, but they could not offer free tastings because of restrictions.
This year it’s back to normal, said Smith, who just turned 45.
On Sunday afternoon he was busy making dips and handing out pretzel sticks to would-be buyers to dip into open containers. That makes a difference when people can taste the products on site.
He learned that 15 years ago when he was selling T-shirts for a living.
He would put out a few of his homemade dips at the end of the table “just to see” the reaction of customers. People loved them once they sampled them.
It made economic sense to change direction.
“The margin in the sales for dips was better than the margins for sales in shirts, and we said, ‘We should just do this!” We like it. It’s fun.”
Today he travels the country at a few of these shows, but always returns to his home state this time of year because South Carolina is “rough in the summer.”
“That’s why we come up here!” he said. “It’s too hot.”
His two most popular flavors at the festival are Cherry BBQ and garlic & chive. His most popular flavors online are bacon-pineapple (which is not available at the festival) and garlic & chive.
Other flavors you will find at the festival include sweet onion, key lime pie, beer & bacon, cheesy taco, Maryland Bay, creamy avocado, spinach, garden dill, spicy queso, Bayou Brew, Cajun and Hot Habanero.
All of his mixes are all natural.
“No salt. No sugar. No MSG,” he said.
Savory mixes call for the addition of a cup of mayo and a cup of sour cream. Sweet ones ask for a cup of Greek yogurt.
Learn more about Halo Dips at halodips.com.
Patti Lyon, who oversees the Cherry Farm Market for the National Cherry Festival, said the market has been extremely busy the first few days of the festival, despite some hiccups with the POS (point-of-sale) system. Customers have been patient, she added.
Along with Halo Dips experiencing good sales, she said The Licorice Guy and Grand Traverse Sauce Company have been doing well, too.
Overall, the market gives visitors a chance to experience “local flavors,” said Lyon, who has volunteered at the festival for 38 years. She typically runs the cherry pit spitting contest, which is one of the major events that did not return because of the pandemic.
“This is about the products we sell in the area in general,” she said of the market. “Six Lugs is a great company. The TC Sauce guys are awesome. The Licorice Guy is new, but I like his product. I’ve had it already. Woods Farm does an awesome job. All of these vendors do a good job and most are local.”
The Cherry Farm Market is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through the National Cherry Festival, which runs through July 9.
Learn more about this year’s festival at cherryfestival.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.