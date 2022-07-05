TRAVERSE CITY — It’s good to be home, say representatives of Arnold Amusements, Inc.
The 90-plus members who make up the team that travels the country for nearly the entire year are excited to be back where it all started — Traverse City.
Founded in 1980 by the late Ivan Arnold and wife Agnes, who is 86 and still travels to each date, Arnold Amusements are like one big family, said office manager Joey Even.
“They treat me like a son, that’s for sure,” said Even, who has worked 30 years for Arnold.
Now based in Florida, the crew loads up every January and works until Thanksgiving, he said.
“We’re all a big family here,” Even said. “We eat, sleep and breathe together. Today you’re working side-by-side, and then you go home at night and (your co-worker’s) camper is parked right next to yours.
“We all stick together. We have dinner together. Whatever you do.”
It’s that sense of family that makes Traverse City extra special.
Ivan Arnold lived across the street from the fairgrounds and worked there at the age of 9, doing just about everything. As an adult, he and wife Agnes ran a unit for the W.G. Wade Shows until they went out on their own to form Arnold Amusements, Inc.
“In one way or another, the Arnold family has been a part of the Cherry Festival for 60 years,” Even said.
This year festival organizers created the Arnold Family Memorial Award, given to a person or business that shows “exemplary commitment and service to the National Cherry Festival.”
It was given to JenTees Custom Logo Gear at Saturday’s opening ceremonies.
It’s that sense of community that has left Arnold Amusements still wondering what happened last year when one of their rides malfunctioned and onlookers, as well as employees, jumped in to stabilize it. The viral video made national news.
A year later, the investigation into what caused the Magic Carpet Ride to sway back and forth is still not complete, Even said. It is still with the manufacturer in Ohio.
“We’re not happy. This is our hometown … and we feel we owe our friends and our home community answers, which unfortunately we don’t have after a year. We want answers.”
Even said A.R.M. Rides in Ohio is the manufacturer.
The Record-Eagle attempted to reach A.R.M. reps on Monday by email and telephone, but their offices were closed because of the Fourth of July holiday.
What’s new
This year, Arnold added a couple new rides. The Wiggle Wurm, located in Kiddie Land, allows the little ones to go around in a circle and bounce up and down like a worm. They seemed to be having fun on it this weekend.
For adults, thrill rides are still a popular trend, Even said. The OMG ride is back. It goes upside down and in every direction. The Zipper ride is back, too. It rolls guests as they go up and down similar to a Ferris Wheel.
But the new ride is the Rock-o-Plane, which is a cage ride and spins guests as they go above the ground.
The ride was purchased last year and rebuilt by grandson Alex.
“He gave it a complete makeover and redid it from top to bottom,” Even said. “It’s beautiful.”
At least one person was excited for the ride.
Ted Magana, a father of two from Lansing, who was overheard saying he “hopes someone throws up.”
He was talking about his teenage kids, Angelica and Ted, who were on the Rock-o-Plane ride with cousins.
“It will make the money worth it,” he said.
Both said it was fun, despite being a little queasy.
“I’m too old for that,” Magana said. “I enjoy watching them have fun.”
Arnold Amusements features 21 rides, 10 food carts and eight games, including a new Clam Shell Basketball game with hoops at professional height.
Cost is $1.25 per ticket. Most rides are 3- to 5 tickets. One ride is six tickets. Unlimited wristbands are available two times a day at $30 per person.
Arnold Amusements is located at the corner of Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
Hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily, however they will remain open as late as midnight on busy nights. It opens at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday only.
Learn more about Arnold Amusements, Inc., at arnoldamusementsinc.com.
Learn more about the National Cherry Festival at cherryfestival.org.
