TRAVERSE CITY — Recent severe storms bashed nature and neighborhoods.
Intense rain and wind events, like that of Aug. 11 and 12, are an exclamation point to what those working in the environment already know — climate change threatens the beauty, ecology and security of northern Michigan.
“Events are tearing up the forests,” said Kama Ross, District Forester for Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties. “The winds are devastating.”
According to a government interagency report, Great Lakes climate changes threaten many iconic tree species. The United States Global Change Research Program reports Northern Michigan’s red and white pine forests are among the tree communities most vulnerable to climate change.
Ross’s work acknowledges the shift. She oversees the Assisted Tree Range Expansion Project created for Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. The program engages citizens in planting trees that may be better adapted to a changing climate
“As stewards of our property, we can minimize our impact and help nature adapt to changes,” she said.
Summer’s heavy rain events in northwest Michigan triggered other issues.
A Michigan State University report shows that, between July 1 and Aug. 14, rainfall totaled 10.55 inches. The five-year average for the period is 3.17 inches.
Ross said because soils are unable to filter and absorb high levels of precipitation falling within a short period, rainfall benefits to ecosystems shrink.
Recent storms unleashed 4- to 5 inches of rains in two-plus hours in some local areas, according to records.
Erosion plagued susceptible areas as a result.
“It’s been very difficult for landowners with any slope to keep soil in place,” Ross said.
Emily Cook of Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network foreshadows the impact of extreme weather on the environment’s delicate balance.
“Invasives typically respond to disturbances in the environment faster than native species and more easily adapt,” she said.
One example of threat is the fast-growing purple loosestrife plant. Purple loosestrife is on the “Top 12 Least Wanted List” for the Grand Traverse region. The wetland plant replaces natives, which reduces food resources for birds, butterflies and other wild creatures.
“It’s quite alarming that it’s able to crowd out natives,” Cook said.
Heather Smith, Grand Traverse Baykeeper at The Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bay advocates for the watershed’s environmental health. Her weather-related concerns focus on flooding, erosion, infrastructure damage near shorelines and water contamination.
“There is the potential of heavy rains to mobilize runoff when it hits parking lots or rooftops,” she said. “Waste products, chemicals, oil from cars can be mobilized into storm drains or water,” she said.
Health advisories were issued for Traverse City Senior Center Beach following the Aug. 11 storm. Closures were due to high bacterial levels caused by stormwater runoff. Sewer overflow closed Bryant Park Beach in July.
Then, bacterial contamination from storm runoff closed the beach on Aug. 12. Storm runoff caused closures at East Bay and Sayler Park and Sunset Park Beaches on Aug. 12 when they also failed to meet Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy standards.
“With more severe storms and heavy precipitation events we need to make ourselves resilient to the changes, keeping ecology and water quality in mind,” Smith said.
She said that in the face of changing climate the region’s coastal communities in particular need to develop resiliency to better meet the challenges of the future.
