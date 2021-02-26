TRAVERSE CITY — For many Michigan artists who’ve released new recordings over the past year, February is usually a very special time.
That’s because for more than two decades running, Grand Rapids’ WYCE-FM has staged its annual Jammie Awards celebration in February, with dozens of performances by regional artists and awards doled out for the best Michigan releases in 16 categories.
Indeed, Traverse City singer-songwriter May Erlewine is a multiple Jammie Award winner, earning the prize for best contemporary folk album last year for her highly acclaimed 2019 release, “Second Sight.”
But there will be no repeat of the Jammie Awards in February 2021.
The continued venue lockdown and health restrictions brought on by the long-running COVID-19 pandemic means that dozens of performers and throngs of fans won’t pack the varied venues within The Intersection in Grand Rapids for the traditional February awards show.
Still, station manager Jess Martin insisted that WYCE, its staff and volunteers will gather later this year for a revamped Jammie Awards celebration, though specifics haven’t been finalized.
“I’m very optimistic about the future and have a pretty big idea for Jammies this year which will happen in late spring or summer of 2021,” said Martin, who experienced her first Jammies celebration in 2020.
“There are a lot of moving parts and pieces of the puzzle to put together still but in talking with a few promoters, musicians, and some people that can help make this idea happen, so far we’re all extremely excited. I know that’s vague. (But) the life of live music and its future is a day-to-day rollercoaster.”
What’s not so vague is the decision to forego the usual winter Jammies, even in live-stream, stay-at-home fashion.
“We definitely chatted about possibly trying to do something virtually with Jammies this year. When November came around and planning should have really kicked off, we decided it made much more sense to wait it out for vaccines to hopefully be approved and distributed. And if we couldn’t get together in a venue we could get together outside once it gets warmer. That’s also when everything closed back down again.”
Martin conceded that many listeners and musicians have called and emailed WYCE with questions about the Jammie Awards.
“I promise everyone at WYCE and our listeners that I will do everything in my power to make a Jammies happen this year,” said Martin, who acknowledged the importance of the special evening that celebrates the state’s prodigious musical talent.
“I find myself very nostalgic these days and looking back on shows I attended and even those I missed. I know I missed a ton of good shows here in Grand Rapids and can’t wait to be in those venues indoors and outdoors with all of the Michigan music family, some of which I still haven’t met in person.”
