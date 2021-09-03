TRAVERSE CITY — The fourth annual Water is Life Festival, Nibi Aawan Biimaadiziwin, happens Labor Day weekend at the Conkling Heritage Park in Mackinaw City.
The festival kicks off with an inter-tribal drum and dance at 12 p.m. Sept. 4, following the annual Pipe Out Paddle Out event that takes place at the foot of the Mackinac Bridge earlier in the day.
Indigenous women are at the heart of planning and directing the Water is Life Festival, the director Janan Cornstalk, citizen with the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians stated to the Record Eagle.
Traditionally in Anishinaabek culture, women are the protectors of water, Cornstalk said, “so it is important to honor those deeply-rooted and spiritual responsibilities we have to the water.”
Along with workshops led by Indigenous artists from South America, new this year will be an Native-led panel about manoomin (wild rice) and tribal efforts to protect the sacred grain.
Artists performing include Earthwork Music founder Seth Bernard, Great Lakes Brass, Soni Moreno, Hadassah Greensky Trio, and many others. The festival also features a canine area and camping available at the LTBB Rustic Camp area, but space is limited. Minogin Market, next to Conkling Park, features traditional Anishinaabek foods and a cafe.
Register for the event by visiting waterislifefestival.org. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and festival goers are asked to wear a mask when necessary, sanitize and social distance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.