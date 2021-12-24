Editor’s Note: This story starts our Good Samaritan series, an annual reader-led effort to recognize those in our community who make our lives better in many — often quiet — ways. Sound like someone you know? Tell us more at features@record-eagle.com.
KINGSLEY — Inside the branch library on South Brownson Avenue, just to the left of the front desk, is a shelf or two of books on social psychology.
“That’s where I would send someone if they were interested in reading about how they can better life for their fellow man,” said Amy Barritt, branch manager.
“Or,” she added, “their fellow woman.”
Mention human kindness, and Barritt can’t help but think of a former colleague.
The retired librarian may have helped build the social psychology collection, but if not she certainly took the messages from its pages to heart.
Because for years she has joined with others and paid off several residents’ past due water bills.
In cash, anonymously and without being asked.
“I remember the first year I was here, they said they wanted us to identify folks who, for one reason or another, encountered health or employment hardships,” said Village Manager Dan Hawkins, who was hired in 2017, and whose office is right next to the library.
“Then sure enough, the next year came around, and then the year after that, and here they are again,” Hawkins said. “And this year, they showed up again. It’s just so cool.”
Hawkins estimated the average monthly water bill among village residents is about $50, and while some utility bills were temporarily suspended by an executive order signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, that did not remove the debt, he said.
The monthly amount may seem small, but it can add up fast for people struggling financially.
“State and federal law prohibits a municipal entity from giving free water,” Hawkins said. “I think that’s something many people aren’t aware of. For a time during COVID there was a moratorium on collections, but those folks still had to pay for their water.”
The village council agreed to flexible payment schedules, though some residents continued to have difficulty bringing their accounts current, and shared those difficulties with Hawkins.
“It’s such a ticklish situation,” Hawkins said. “If people can’t pay, they don’t want to say that publicly. They told us they’re having trouble and we guard that information.”
When the good Samaritan librarians approached Hawkins, he played matchmaker and selected residents with past due bills while keeping everyone’s identities secret, he said.
“On the one hand, it’s even more of a gift, when the giver wants to remain anonymous,” Hawkins said. “On the other, I’d like to be able to stand up and shout out their names. It’s just so helpful, what they’re doing.”
This year, more than $500 in past due bills was washed away with cash from the charitable librarians, and Hawkins said he hopes there will be a ripple effect from drying up all that debt.
“You could apply their actions to the societal situations we have going on these days, with some people thinking the way to take care of our world’s problems is through violence,” Hawkins said.
“How about instead, just look for ways to help people out? If we could do that, the world would be a much better place.”
Barritt said staff at the Kingsley Branch Library would happily accept donations, either for the water bill pay-off effort or for the library.
Donations can even be made anonymously, she said.
