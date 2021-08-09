TRAVERSE CITY — Jacobs and its predecessor have run the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant for more than 30 years.
The city and company’s current five-year agreement ends in June 2022, and on Monday city commissioners will discuss the future of that contract. Among the options are seeking bids from other potential operators, meeting documents show.
Commissioners are set to hear a presentation from Kevin Dahl with Jacobs about value-added services the company wants the city to consider, according to a memo from city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger.
Commissioner Christie Minervini said she’s interested in hearing more about just what those services are. Otherwise, she’s happy with the job Jacobs is doing, and Commissioner Tim Werner said so as well.
The study session discussion comes less than a month after city commissioners approved an increase to Jacobs’ annual fee for running and maintaining the plant, plus associated lift station pumps, and keeping the plant in compliance with environmental permits. The new base fee is $2,837,858, a 1.6 percent increase.
Minervini said she thinks that seemed like a reasonable increase.
“Obviously they provide a really important service for the city, and I’ve certainly been pleased with their track record and also their communications,” she said.
The discussion also comes after commissioners learned in May the plant could need more than $14 million in repairs and upgrades, including around $500,000 to replace the primary header that has deteriorated to a critical point.
Werner said those maintenance needs are concerning, but he doesn’t fault Jacobs. Any infrastructure needs maintenance, and that requires a balance between spending too much and letting things deteriorate for too long.
Nor was Minervini concerned about the plant’s maintenance needs, as there’s a plan in place to make repairs and upgrades, she said.
She’ll look to staff recommendations on whether the city should seek bids from other potential operators, she said.
Werner said he doesn’t have an opinion yet on whether to seek bids. It’s easier to stick with the status quo, but it’s also a good idea to occasionally consider the alternatives.
“To me the question is, when was the last time we put it out for bids,” he said.
Commissioners also will discuss a request from the city planning commission on whether there’s any desire for a clear vision ordinance for the city’s residential districts. That would require keeping corners at street and alley intersections free of obstructions so drivers and pedestrians can better see who or what is approaching intersections.
Minervini, who serves on the planning commission, said the topic came up as planners weighed similar requirements for the city’s development districts.
She’s in support of having planning commissioners give it more thought for residential districts, so long as pedestrian safety’s a major focus — other municipalities have ordinances solely aimed at drivers, she said.
Minervini added she’s unsure how much of an issue obstructions by intersections are in residential districts. If it doesn’t rise to the level of an ordinance, the city may be able to resolve problem intersections by working directly with residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.