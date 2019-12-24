TRAVERSE CITY — Police are on the hunt for a local man accused of lifting thousands of dollars in motorcycles and other vehicles during multiple heists.
The Grand Traverse County prosecutor authorized a warrant for 21-year-old Austin Lee Rattelle, of Traverse City, on Dec. 16.
He’ll face three felony charges — breaking and entering a building with intent; larceny of $20,000 or more; and receiving or concealing stolen property worth $20,000 or more.
Each charge, upon conviction, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
A Michigan State Police investigation yielded the charges after a manager at Classic Motor Sports noticed motorcycles and “side-by-side vehicles” missing from a storage garage. He filed a report and investigations revealed Rattelle broke into the garage several times between late September and early October, according to court records. The missing items total more than $72,000.
The case has been assigned to 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka.
