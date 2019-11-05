ELMIRA — Twenty-two people made it to the polls in Warner Township on Tuesday, with 18 approving a millage renewal for road funding.
The unofficial results from Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy show an 18-4 margin giving the thumbs up to the millage that expired in May, extending the 1.5-mill tax levy for four years through 2022.
Ballot language shows the millage will pay for improvements, repairs and maintenance of established roads within the township.
The tax would raise an estimated $32,986 in the first year.
