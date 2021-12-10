TRAVERSE CITY — Landing the opportunity to perform at the prestigious Ann Arbor Folk Festival ranks as another career milestone for acclaimed Traverse City singer-songwriter May Erlewine.
“We are completely floored to get to perform with some of the most legendary musicians,” said Erlewine, who will play the late January event as part of the Sweet Water Warblers super-group which also features Michigan-bred singers Rachael Davis and Lindsay Lou.
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the in-person Ann Arbor Folk Festival returns Jan. 28-29 with a bevy of iconic folk and roots music artists, including Emmylou Harris, Glen Hansard, Patty Griffin and Punch Brothers.
The Sweet Water Warblers will perform on the second night of the festival at Hill Auditorium on the University of Michigan campus, ahead of sets by Harris and Griffin.
“All three of us have looked to Patty and Emmylou as heroes and guides,” Erlewine noted. “The Folk Festival is a tradition that we feel so fortunate to be a part of.”
The 45th annual folk, roots and ethnic music event kicks off Jan. 28 with revered Irish songwriter Glen Hansard, bluegrass powerhouse Punch Brothers, singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham and Maine “holler roots” band Ghost of Paul Revere, along with Gina Chavez and Kyshona.
On Saturday, the legendary Americana artist Harris headlines, with celebrated singer-songwriter Griffin returning to the folk festival stage as well as Oshima Brothers, The Sweet Water Warblers, Brittney Spencer and Jared Deck.
“We are super excited to be able to present live and in-person at Hill Auditorium once again,” said marketing director Barb Chaffer Authier. “I’d say that it doesn’t feel real quite yet, but we’re definitely looking forward to it.”
Last January, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Ark staged the folk festival as a virtual event online. That live-streamed affair included a tribute to the late John Prine, with performances by several Traverse City-based artists, including Erlewine, Joshua Davis and The Accidentals.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 10. Regular and member tickets are $45-$65 for a one-day pass; $80-$120 for the weekend. Get more details and ticket links online at theark.org.
Presented by The Ark and Ford Motor Company Fund with support from the University of Michigan Center for Campus Involvement, the festival raises money for the nonprofit Ark.
“As we always try to achieve with our lineups, we once again have a great mix of well-known favorites along with emerging artists that we can’t wait to introduce to new audiences here in Southeast Michigan,” Authier said.
“This lineup showcases a variety of styles of ‘Ark music’ that we present year-round.”
More artists are expected to be added to the festival lineupin the near future.
The Sweet Water Warblers, meanwhile, will play several concerts in early 2022, including shows at East Lansing’s Ten Pound Fiddle and Cadillac’s Elks Lodge (part of the Gopherwood Concerts series).
“We are touring the state and performing a few special new year’s shows surrounding the festival in January,” Erlewine said. “We’ll also be back in May for a spring tour.”
