SUTTONS BAY – The Alliance sailed in to Suttons Bay Friday afternoon.
The Inland Seas Education Association recently purchased the 105-foot, three-masted schooner, which officially joined the fleet Friday. ISEA also has a 77-foot schooner, Inland Seas.
The Alliance, which began its life as part of a windjammer fleet in Maine, served as charter and day sailing vessel in Virginia before being purchased by ISEA in November 2022.
Harrison Fischer, marketing and communications coordinator for ISEA, said they began the search for another ship at the end of 2021.
Fischer expressed his excitement over how quickly ISEA has rebounded since the pandemic.
The organization is currently hosting a group of high school girls from the Chicago area. The group will be sailing from Suttons Bay to Chicago.
“It’s a really fun, immersive experience for them,” he said.
Once they’re docked in Chicago, ISEA will stay there to host a number of day programs.
Fischer said that adding another ship to ISEA’s fleet expands the organization’s outreach. One ship will stay in port while the other travels across the Great Lakes Basin.
“We can have a bigger presence away, but also keep a presence here in Suttons Bay as well,” he noted.
The Alliance will take part in public sails in late July and August, then head to Detroit in the fall to work with students on the Detroit River.
