...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the northwest and highest waves around 3 feet. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI and Seul Choix Point to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&