TRAVERSE CITY — By day, Andrew Greenman develops software for a classic car company situated along the Boardman River.
But come July, Greenman transforms into the radio-toting lieutenant of the Traverse City Cherry Festival, organizing warehouse deliveries, coordinating tent-setup, and keeping a watchful eye on the ebb and flow of Cherry Dollars — the tokens that can be used by festivalgoers to run the taps at the beer tent.
Greenman graduated from Traverse City West Senior High School in 2009. After attending Grand Valley State University, Greenman returned to Traverse City.
“I had to,” Greenman said. “The summers here? You can’t beat it.”
He has volunteered at the Cherry Fest since 2015, making this his sixth year. He even helped organize a socially distanced version of the festival last year.
All things considered, it’s a good year for the festival to come back, said Greenman, who recalls some of the festival’s storied heights, including when jets from the harbor air show flew so low that they shattered a few windows in town.
“It’ll still be a little scaled down,” said Greenman. “But it’s exciting to finally be back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.