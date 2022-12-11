TRAVERSE CITY — Prior to this year, area resident Deb Lange had never volunteered as a Salvation Army bell ringer before.
But, when Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church sought ways to get more involved in the community this holiday season, Lange said they decided to sign up for the annual Red Kettle campaign, which is now in its 132nd year.
“We said, ‘OK, let’s pick a day and we’re all going to take turns and ring that bell,’” she said, standing outside Family Fare on Eighth Street on Friday, alongside one of her fellow congregants and Santa Claus.
“He’s a big draw,” she said.
The campaign, drawing thousands of volunteers nationwide, is one highly visible example of the charity push that occurs every December. After a couple of years marked by the uncertainty of the pandemic, the Traverse City Salvation Army reports it has been able to fill most of its positions this year.
“We have more than we know how to do with, which is a good problem to have,” said Corps Lt. Matthew Winters.
Even with the rise in holiday-oriented volunteers, the Salvation Army is still in need of people to lend their time to its regular outreach efforts, like weekly community meals and food pantry programs.
“Those programs … that happen year-round, we still have those holes,” he said. “We’re not busting at the seams.”
Throughout the area, many nonprofits are experiencing something of an “end-of-the-year bump” in volunteering, said Seth Johnson, executive director at United Way of Northwest Michigan.
As the holidays roll around, the spirit of the season causes many to turn their sights on helping others in the community. But some nonprofits remain “nervous” over whether that momentum will carry over to next year, Johnson said.
“We are so grateful that there are people out giving back,” he said. “But we also want to encourage people to maybe make a habit of this as well, because there are going to be harder months to be out volunteering.
“On those deep, dark days of January and February, we know that the need is going to be back.”
Prior to the apparent spike this month, a survey by the United Way in September indicated that almost half of area nonprofits have seen a change in their volunteer needs since the start of the pandemic.
And volunteer habits are changing too, Johnson said.
One explanation is, “for lack of a better word — hangover” from the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said.
One year ago, the nation was still in the midst of the omicron wave, the state of volunteer work looked much different, and people are still adjusting to the new norms. That uncertainty has deterred older people and people with certain health risks from certain types of volunteer activities. And, in many cases, it has broken up the sizes of groups stepping up. Whereas in the past, people were willing to donate their time alongside many other people, they are now more likely to want to work in smaller cohorts, Johnson said.
“I think that a lot of it is just people’s lifestyles and schedules changed — and also that willingness to put yourself out there. … We’ve all kind of had our eyes opened to some public health concerns,” he said.
The United Way’s volunteer survey indicates the shift in volunteerism is not strictly linear. In their survey of 1,600 past volunteers, about half said their volunteering habits changed since the start of the pandemic, but some have actually started volunteering more.
Tom Maynard, the impact manager at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum, as well as an officer for the Northern Michigan Association of Volunteer Administrators, said many organizations are in a “rebuilding” period. Many people who once volunteered regularly are still interested in doing so, but the specific programs they were connected with previously have fallen away or reorganized following the pandemic.
“It’s almost like shuffling a deck, and we’re finding out where things are lying now,” he said.
Still, he said there are plenty of “heroes” in the community, and he’s hoping more will come out of the woodwork in the coming year.
“And maybe that’ll happen and stay in place for another 20 years, and then something crazy will shake that up,” he said. “But I think that’s the moment that we’re in — that ‘shake-up’ moment, and we’ll emerge and hopefully have some really strong connections out of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.