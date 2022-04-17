TRAVERSE CITY — Deed restrictions that are good for 99 years could be a way to increase year-round housing in a community by preventing them from becoming short-term rentals.
With a deed restriction in place a homeowner agrees to rent out the property year round or live in it themselves, said Yarrow Brown, executive director of Housing North.
The restriction is voluntary and offers a unique way to add to the year-round housing in a community by preventing the home from being used as a short-term rental.
“Some people live here for nine months and then get booted in the summer,” Brown said. “We’re trying to avoid that.”
Housing North holds the deed and is the enforcement agency to make sure the deed is honored, especially when the home is sold. Without an enforcement mechanism there is no guarantee that a future owner will honor the deed, Brown said.
“Deed restrictions are only as good as those who enforce them,” she said, and can be done at anytime.
The housing shortage, especially for those workers in lower income brackets, has been raging for several years but has become even more acute post-pandemic. People are being priced out of the market and many properties are purchased as second homes or turned into short-term rentals, especially in areas that rely on vacationers.
“We have a lot of interested homeowners that really don’t want to see their home become a short-term rental,” Brown said.
The program was modeled after the Vail, Colo., InDeed program that has the goal of adding to its permanent housing stock. That program is supported there by a millage that pays for its administration and enforcement, but also pays people for putting deed restrictions on their property.
Right now Housing North is taking donations from those who want to place a deed restriction on their property, but is working to create guidelines to be able to offer a financial incentive to people to participate.
Deed restrictions are already being used in the city of Charlevoix, where just 38 percent of single-family homes are occupied by year-round residents. The goal is to bump that up to 50 percent, said Steve Schnell, Housing North director of the Charlevoix County Housing Ready program.
“The goal is to create more year-round residential homes,” Schnell said. “It’s a small drop in the bucket compared to the need as a whole, but it is significant.”
The city has so far placed deed restrictions on four properties — two of which are single-family homes and two of which have two and four apartments — and has had several inquiries about it, Schnell said.
Charlevoix has partnered with the agency, which allows the city to be named an interested third party on a deed, allowing the city to enforce it.
The local municipality also helps with compliance by monitoring homes that pay the higher non-homestead tax paid on second homes and rentals.
Petoskey has also partnered with Housing North, though no deeds are yet in place there.
Housing North is working on partnering with other communities, including Grand Traverse County.
“If a community wants this program they would have to come to us and let us know they wanted it,” Brown said.
Brown recently talked about deed restrictions as part of a presentation to the Grand Traverse County board on the agency’s Housing Ready program after being invited by commissioners Penny Morris and Betsy Coffia. Since then she has been invited to speak in Paradise Township and at the Long Lake Township Planning Commission.
“Right now is the perfect time to look at all of the options that can help deal with the problem of affordable housing,” said Morris, who represents Long Lake Township.
Some homeowners may be leery of adding an accessory dwelling unit or an apartment to their property, she said.
“If their concern is that it would become a short-term rental, a deed restriction could be a good way to prevent that,” Morris said.
She said she has mixed feelings about STRs, that if a homeowner wants to rent out their home when they are away for the winter, they should be able to.
“I’ve also heard stories from Long Lake Township where families are leaving at the end of their lease because the landlord wants to turn the home into a short-term rental,” Morris said. “There’s nowhere for them to go. It’s heartbreaking.”
There are 139 units of government in the 10 counties covered by Housing North.
Brown said people may be more familiar with conservation easement, which is a voluntary agreement that permanently limits the use of land to protect its conservation value. An easement could affect the value of the land because it restricts it from development.
A deed restriction does not affect the value of a home, Brown said.
