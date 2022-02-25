Let the summer daydreams begin.
From Interlochen Center for the Arts to the Camp Greensky Music Festival to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, the upcoming summer season of concerts shapes up as the most robust since the pre-COVID days of 2019.
Interlochen Center for the Arts has announced that legendary singer-guitarist Bonnie Raitt and soft rock duo Air Supply will play its 2022 arts festival.
Raitt, who plays Interlochen’s Kresge Auditorium on July 23, and Air Supply, scheduled for July 9, are the first of several acts the northern Michigan venue aims to book for its summer series, with more artists announced this spring, said Simone Silverbush, director of media relations and communications.
Tickets for the Raitt and Air Supply concerts go on sale Friday (Feb. 25) online via tickets.interlochen.org.
Interlochen had hosted summer concerts for more than four decades before being forced to cancel the series in 2020 due to the pandemic. Last summer, it featured a limited handful of shows, but was forced to cancel its final concert featuring Buddy Guy and Robert Randolph.
Raitt — a 10-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee — is mounting an ambitious 2022 “Just Like That” tour that begins in April and runs through mid-November. Raitt has released 17 studio albums since 1971, scoring big hits with songs such as “Something To Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Tickets for her concert will start at $50.
Raitt has played Interlochen and Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park outside Grand Rapids on numerous occasions over the years.
Air Supply, featuring the Australian-English duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, first hit it big with the 1979 single, “Lost in Love,” and subsequently racked up Top 10 hits with “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Even the Nights are Better.” Tickets for the Air Supply concert start at $37.
The aforementioned Meijer Gardens also has teased its upcoming season, announcing last week that singer-songwriter Amos Lee, classic rock’s Foreigner and the Australian Pink Floyd tribute band would pump up its summer 2022 concert series.
Meijer Gardens also plans to expand its Tuesday Evening Music Club series which spotlights local and regional acts by adding four June shows. The series traditionally has taken place on Tuesday nights in July and August; Meijer Gardens members are admitted free to the shows, with other guests paying the regular admission price for visiting the gardens.
“This series has grown in popularity with our members and guests over the last few seasons due to the quality of acts appearing as well as the affordability of the evening,” said John VanderHaagen, communications director.
The Grand Rapids Symphony — which played three concerts at Meijer Gardens last year — will also return to the amphitheater stage this summer. Dates for the Foreigner, Amos Lee, Australian Pink Floyd and Grand Rapids Symphony concerts will be announced in April when Meijer Gardens reveals the full lineup of 30 shows, VanderHaagen said.
Meanwhile, a popular northern Michigan festival will be moving south this summer.
The Camp Greensky Music Festival hosted June 2-4 by progressive bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass will move from the Hoxeyville Music Festival site in Wellston in northern Lower Michigan to Shagbark Farm south of Grand Rapids this year.
Greensky Bluegrass noted the new site is “just a stone’s throw from Grand Rapids” and “offers exceptional access” from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, while “maintaining the rootsy, pastoral vibe that’s always been at the heart of the festival.”
The move to the family farm in Alaska, in southern Kent County, has been rumored since Greensky Bluegrass played a successful three-night run at the farm last July.
“Shagbark was fantastic. That site was great,” said Greensky Bluegrass guitarist Dave Bruzza. “(Owner) Farmer John (Crissman) was awesome. And Jake Robinson from the Hoxeyville crew did a great job helping us put that all together. It was nothing short of fantastic.”
Camp Greensky has been on hiatus the past two years due to COVID-19, but proved wildly successful its first two years at the Hoxeyville site, with stars ranging from Stephen Marley, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco and Trampled by Turtles to Billy Strings, Hiss Golden Messenger and Del & Dawg.
Shagbark Farm is also home to the Cowpie Music Festival.
The 2022 festival will take place Aug. 4-6 with MonoNeon, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Mungion, Tunde Olaniran, Desmond Jones and many more. It’s billed as the final Cowpie, with the festival being rebranded for 2023.
