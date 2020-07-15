Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 76F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.