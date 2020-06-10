TRAVERSE CITY — John VanWagoner made the 2.5 hour drive with his family from Alpena to Traverse City on Saturday.
The incoming Traverse City Area Public Schools superintendent said he wanted to drop off the three-year contract he’d just signed — and he wanted to get a better taste of the community he’ll soon call home.
“We spent the whole day, just driving neighborhoods and seeing all the schools and a little bit of the restaurants,” VanWagoner said. “It gave us the opportunity to start making that transition from knowing Traverse City as an outsider and a vacationer to knowing it’s going to be our permanent home.”
TCAPS Board of Education trustees approved the contract with a 7-0 vote Monday. VanWagoner will make $197,500 per year for the length of the deal.
Board President Sue Kelly said the district changed some of the terms the board offered to previous superintendents — including automobile, telephone, computer and moving expenses. Kelly said the board decided to include those benefits into VanWagoner’s annuity package along with the standard insurance package. Kelly clarified there are no raises for the term of the three-year deal with the fourth year being a one-year rollover on extending the contract.
Kelly said the contract was “well within our parameters.”
“We’re very excited to have someone the caliber of Dr. VanWagoner,” Kelly said.
Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka said VanWagoner meets the needs of TCAPS “at this specific time,” adding he’s worked with VanWagoner during the last week to “get him up to speed.”
“I call him the whole package,” Pavelka said. “He’s curriculum. He’s business. He’s an innovator. ... He’s a true leader.”
Board Treasurer Matt Anderson thanked the board for the efficiency of the contact negotiations and also thanked Pavelka for his service time to TCAPS since Ann Cardon’s unexpected and controversial resignation in October.
“I would encourage Mr. Pavelka, who I think is the whole package, to continue on and help our new leader in a mentoring capacity,” Anderson said.
“Anything I can do to help this district, I will,” Pavelka said in response. “I’ve got a lot of blood, sweat and tears in this district.”
Some of that blood, sweat and tears have come in the last six months as Pavelka worked to guide a district bubbling with turmoil in the wake of Cardon’s departure.
Three trustees — Kelly, Anderson and Pam Forton — are facing a recall effort. TCAPS and Kelly are facing a lawsuit from the Record-Eagle, accusing them of violating the Open Meetings Act and the Freedom of Information Act.
Those issues and more will be on VanWagoner’s plate as of July 15, his official start date.
There is also the matter of Pavelka’s decision to discontinue the Great Start Readiness Program at TCAPS, a move that caused unrest with parents who rely or relied on those services, and the board’s decision to layoff five teachers associated with the program.
Trustee Erica Moon Mohr and some in the community questioned why Pavelka made the decision to cut GSRP, a decision that could affect more than 110 children, and why it could not wait until VanWagoner took over.
Eliza Rosenblatt, whose son went through GSRP, said there is “too much mystery” surrounding the situation.
“I’m worried that our community is not committing to education in a way that I always believed was in Traverse City’s heart,” Rosenblatt said. “It’s going to drag down our education system.”
Pavelka and other TCAPS officials said the move was made now to allow the five teachers laid off to collect unemployment along with the extra $600 per week the federal government is supplying through July — a benefit they will not have in August — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. District officials hope to place the five teachers at other positions within TCAPS by Sept. 1.
Although Pavelka said Monday he’s worked with VanWagoner to get him up to speed in the last week, he also said he did not speak to VanWagoner about the GSRP discontinuation.
VanWagoner said he has some “cursory” knowledge about the situation, adding there a lot of districts in the state struggling with Great Start programs. He said the intermediate school district in Alpena also eliminated GSRP because of budget constrictions.
“Up until July 15, I have to work at my present job. It wouldn’t be fair to my current employer to be trying to live in two worlds,” VanWagoner said.
VanWagoner said he plans to speak with Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District officials once he starts to see what other organizations could offer GSRP instead of TCAPS while still serving the Traverse City community.
